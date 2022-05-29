“This is an absolute Ferrari meltdown!”- Charles Leclerc fans left fuming after a strategy goof up leaves him behind Max Verstappen at the Monaco GP

Charles Leclerc had yet another Monaco Grand Prix moment to forget after a strategy goof up allowed Max Verstappen to pass him.

Leclerc started the 2022 Monaco GP on pole, with teammate Carlos Sainz behind him in P2. It was a smooth outing for the home-town hero until a pit-stop error put a dent in his hopes of winning.

The race started under wet conditions, but the track dried out very soon and most drivers switched to Intermediate tyres straight away. The Ferrari duo however, stayed out to directly switch to the dry compound.

The strategy however, did not go according to plan. Ferrari’s double stack while changing to the dry compound was immediately followed by Red Bull’s. Sergio Perez rejoined the track in P1, ahead of Sainz. For Leclerc, it was a horror show as he rejoined the track behind Championship rival Max Verstappen.

Understandably, the Monegasque was absolutely furious on the team radio. It’s very hard to overtake around the streets of Monaco, and being behind Verstappen will not do him any favors.

“We’ve lost”- Charles Leclerc on the team radio

Leclerc sounded defeated on the team radio after his pit-stop error. His fans too, took to Twitter to absolutely lash out at the Scuderia for messing up their favorite driver’s race.

Charles Leclerc on team radio: “We have lost.” — F24 (@Formula24hrs) May 29, 2022

Monaco has always been a difficult track for Leclerc due to multiple incidents over the last few years. This was arguably his best chance at winning his home race.

HOW CAN THEY ASK HIM TO STAY OUT WHILE HE’S ALREADY INSIDE THE PIT LANE — Caraty (@hcoupsrang) May 29, 2022

This is an absolute Ferrari meltdown — Matt Gallagher (@MattyWTF1) May 29, 2022

back at it again pic.twitter.com/jiSgZJc3mn — deaann (@deann_carlos) May 29, 2022

For Sainz’s race, it didn’t make a lot of difference. He started the race from P2, and that’s where he rejoined the track. However, the fact Ferrari started from 1-2, and ended up in a 2-4 position, does not sit right with the Tifosi.

