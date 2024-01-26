Explained: Why McLaren F1 Cars Don Famous ‘Papaya Orange’ Color

Whenever the McLaren name comes up in a conversation, the color papaya orange instantaneously pops up in one’s mind. While the team’s current color came back in 2017, its actual history dates back to 1968, two years after the team’s inception in F1. Noticing a trend in rivals changing from neutral tones to popping liveries in the Can-Am sports cars, McLaren wanted to stand out from the crowd, and the orange color did the trick for them.

After featuring a one-off red car in 1967, McLaren opted to dress their 1968 car in orange, and success would immediately follow the team. They won their first three races Spa-Francorchamps, Monza, and Mont-Tremblant, marking the start of an unforgettable journey for the iconic British team.

Away from standing out with its striking livery for the track-side fans, the orange color also made for an eye-catching livery on the fast-changing technology of TVs of the day. It quickly made for a financially beneficial venture for the sponsors, who understood that the added visibility made for better marketing of their brands on TV.

Addressing the continued relevancy of the papaya orange in the identity of McLaren, Zak Brown mentioned they want to keep their “papaya identity.” He added it was important for his team to give a nod to their past while also looking forward to the future. He gave the examples of Ferrari having associations with red and admitted to wanting to build a similar legacy with papaya orange.

History of the McLaren F1 logo

Since 1963, McLaren has had eight different logos in F1, each having its own significance to the team, as mentioned on their official website.

Their first-ever logo came in the form of a crest designed by Michael Turner, who was a famous motorsports artist and a close friend of founder Bruce McLaren. It featured a Kiwi in the center, paying homage to McLaren’s homeland. Five years later, the Kiwi donned a ‘Speedy Kiwi’ avatar, designed by Turner once again, this time representing the high speeds at which the McLaren cars were racing. The logo became the first logo of the team to incorporate the iconic papaya orange.

In 1981, the Speedy Kiwi logo disappeared after sponsor Phillip Morris asked Raymond Loewy to design the team’s new logo as a gift. They originally wanted to match the logo with the colors of title sponsors Marlboro but opted for rocket red as the logo’s background. In 1997, the three chevrons at the end of McLaren merged into one, creating the iconic speed mark.

Nine years later, the mono-black McLaren logo came along, marking the team’s foray into the modern-day logos. The trend continued till 2021, featuring font changes twice in the window but retaining the mono-black font with a red speed mark. In 2021, the latest logo came along, featuring an updated speed mark at the end of the logo, changing from rocket red to the iconic papaya orange.