Post Heart Surgery, Max Verstappen’s 51 Year Old Dad Puts Family Life “In Perspective”

Away from Max Verstappen winning the 2023 F1 drivers’ world championship, the biggest news coming out of the Verstappen household was that of Jos Verstappen successfully undergoing major heart surgery. While not many details are available about the surgery, an elevated heartbeat was among the causes, calling for the medical procedure.

Speaking about the surgery, Verstappen senior highlighted the tension around the entire episode. He said that despite having to go through it all himself, he had to depend on others for the morale boost he needed to keep going. With the doctors doing what they do best, the surgery was successful, and the former F1 driver is in recovery mode. Motorsport.com also quoted the 51-year-old as he gained an all-important perspective on the importance of family during a tough phase.

“A situation like this puts things into perspective and you start to appreciate what you have even more. I have a beautiful wife, two young children with whom I want to do beautiful things for as long as possible.”

Despite the health scare, Verstappen senior often stood at the sidelines to witness his son create history, race after race. The 26-year-old was on one of the most dominant runs in the history of F1, and his father- the man who made it all possible for him- was there to watch him clinch his third-consecutive drivers’ title.

Jos Verstappen immensely proud of Max Verstappen

Having secured the championship in Qatar, Verstappen Jr. earned heaps of praise from his father, who said he was “very proud” of his son’s achievements and the dominance with which he did it. With a win percentage of over 85, the Dutchman left little room for any other driver to vie for a race win. As such, his father said he was very happy with the way Verstappen achieved the wins and his hard work behind each win.

Since his son’s karting days, Verstappen Sr. knew his son had the potential to become world champion one day. Addressing his career path in the early days, the 51-year-old said they made the right choices in those days, but the future decisions lie entirely with the 26-year-old. Despite the claims about sharing the credit for the correct decisions around his career, Verstappen Sr. claimed none of his son’s historic third championship, as he mentioned the feat was Max Verstappen’s alone.