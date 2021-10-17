F1

“You really need Uncle Marko”– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been “f****d” by Red Bull, Marko

"You really need Uncle Marko"– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been "f****d" by Red Bull, Marko
A.Dyes

Previous Article
Sheffield Shield 2021-22: Marnus Labuschagne suffers in agony after Brendan Doggett delivery hits in abdominal region
Next Article
"Kawhi Leonard is a better version of Scottie Pippen": Metta World Peace disagrees with the popular notion of Kawhi's game bearing a resemblance to that of Michael Jordan
F1 Latest News
"You really need Uncle Marko"– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been "f****d" by Red Bull, Marko
“You really need Uncle Marko”– Former F1 driver thinks Pierre Gasly has been “f****d” by Red Bull, Marko

Dutch former F1 driver Christijan Albers thinks that Pierre Gasly has been let down by…