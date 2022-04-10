F1

“Pretty frustrating and unacceptable” – Max Verstappen is not thinking about defending his championship title at the moment

"Pretty frustrating and unacceptable" - Max Verstappen is not thinking about defending his championship title at the moment
Samriddhi Jaiswal

Previous Article
"We probably have chances for the Championship, which makes me smile": Charles Leclerc looks back on a dominant performance at the 2022 Australian GP
Next Article
"Do you hecking love tenz?": Boaster hilariously questions Scream and others during Masters Interview
F1 Latest News
"You put me in a very difficult position" - Lewis Hamilton had to back off from fighting for P3 in the Australian GP
“You put me in a very difficult position” – Lewis Hamilton had to back off from fighting for P3 in the Australian GP

Lewis Hamilton did not expect a P3 and P4 for Mercedes in Australia however he…