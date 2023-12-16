Question Marks Float Around Helmut Marko’s F1 Future – Will Max Verstappen Go Down With Him?

From the inception of Red Bull, Helmut Marko has been a pivotal advisor, maintaining a strong connection with the late co-founder Dietrich Mateschitz. Throughout his extended tenure, the 80-year-old actively sought Mateschitz’s guidance on a variety of matters to benefit the team. However, following Mateschitz’s demise, rumors have emerged regarding Marko’s standing within the Red Bull organization.

A few months ago, speculation arose suggesting that Christian Horner, supported by Thai stakeholders, aimed to assume leadership of Red Bull. However, with Helmut Marko in the picture, this transition seemed implausible, prompting rumors of Horner seeking to remove the 80-year-old advisor.

Yet, as these rumors made their way to the ears of Red Bull’s staff, every member unequivocally rejected the existence of any power struggle. However, with the conclusion of the splendid 2023 season, whispers about Marko‘s role within the team have once again surfaced.

Interestingly what has piqued fans’ curiosity is the potential ripple effect: if Marko were to depart, would it spell the exit of Red Bull’s star driver, Max Verstappen? Addressing these inquiries, Helmut Marko shared intriguing insights in a recent interview with OE24. When probed about whether Verstappen’s future could be a decisive factor in his own, Marko responded cryptically.

He said, “This is a complex topic. Of course I also have an obligation to Red Bull and Max. Nevertheless, the overall package has to fit. Nothing has been decided yet.”

Earlier during the peak of power struggle rumors, Auto Bild reports made it evident that Verstappen communicated in a private conversation with both the Thai boss and Red Bull MD Oliver Mintzlaff that should Marko depart, he would also exit.

Max Verstappen explains what will happen to Red Bull if either Christian Horner or Helmut Marko departs

Red Bull is presently experiencing a period of dominance, attributed to the collective efforts of the entire team. However, a few months back Max Verstappen suggested that this dominance could have been compromised if Christian Horner or Helmut Marko had departed amid the speculation of a power struggle within the team.

In a Sky Sports interview, Verstappen clearly expressed that the potential departure of Marko or Horner would not only impede the team’s dominance but also have repercussions for his future at Red Bull. In light of this, the Dutch driver initially said, “That’s why they are not leaving.”

However while eventually adding further the importance of retaining key personnel Verstappen said, “Everyone is staying in exactly the same role. That has never really been a discussion. It’s very important when you are doing well, and the team are doing very well, that you keep those people that are very important to the success of the team.”

Nevertheless, as Verstappen concluded he emphasized the team’s stability and the guarantee that important individuals will keep their spots. The 26-year-old said, “From our side, it has always been super clear. I don’t know why people outside the team were trying to doubt that. From our side, it’s always been clear that it has to stay that way.”