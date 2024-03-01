Ralf Schumacher Mounts Attack on Haas With Grave Caution for Nico Hulkenberg: “Will Never Be Enough”

Ever since nephew Mick Schumacher’s sacking last year, Ralf Schumacher has launched a volley of attacks on Haas. Earlier, former team boss Guenther Steiner bore the brunt of his criticism. However, since Steiner’s departure, Ralf has shifted his gaze toward team owner Gene Haas. In the latest, Ralf not only attacked Gene but also gave his fellow German, Nico Hulkenberg, grave advice.

Hulkenberg spent 3 years on the sidelines as Aston Martin (formerly Racing Point)’s reserve driver with no opportunity of a regular seat in sight. That was when Haas came calling, looking for a replacement for Mick.

Hulkenberg has completed a full season with the American outfit, but the year was a forgettable one as the team finished at the bottom. Unable to find any serious progress in 2024, Ralf has advised Hulkenberg to part ways with Haas.

F1 Maximaal quoted him as saying, “The best technician is useless as long as the boss does not understand that things cannot continue like this.” Referring to Haas’ parts-sharing deal with Ferrari, Schumacher added, “They let other people make things for them. That will never be enough to compete at the front and I see that as a problem.”

Ralf further attacked Haas for failing to make any visible change to the 2024 car. He alleged the American team simply “dusted the [2023] car” and re-presented it as their 2024 challenger. In such a case, he believes all Hulkenberg can do is prove to be better than his teammate Kevin Magnussen, and nothing more.

Ralf Schumacher and Guenther Steiner bury the hatchet

In a surprising turn of events, Haas decided to let Guenther Steiner go before the start of the 2024 season. Gene Haas cited the abysmal performance of getting the wooden spoon in 2023 as the reason behind the decision. However, the American-Italian is back in the paddocks, albeit in the role of an expert for RTL. In Bahrain, Steiner briefly appeared for Sky Germany as well, in the presence of Ralf Schumacher.

Staying true to his comedic nature, Steiner quickly extinguished the tension with the German while sharing the screen. Playing down the animosity with a laugh, the 58-year-old said, “I’m friends with Ralf again. The world is in order again.” Clarifying further, he added, “We have decided that we have different opinions. Everything is fine”

Steiner observed a boycott of Sky Germany ever since the start of the animosity with Ralf. It lasted until Thursday when he appeared alongside the former Williams driver. Meanwhile, Mick has found a new opportunity at Alpine as one of their six WEC drivers. The 24-year-old will make his debut in the Hypercar category in the upcoming 2024 WEC season.