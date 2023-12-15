Record Breaking Year Takes Max Verstappen on Top of Coveted List as Lewis Hamilton Slips to 8th

Max Verstappen had a record-breaking season in 2023 as he won 19 of the 22 races en route to his third championship. Among all the records he broke, one of them is that of the drivers with the highest pole conversion rate.

Over the course of the season, the Dutchman converted all 13 of his pole positions into race wins. That is an incredible 100% conversion rate for the season. Meanwhile, when it comes to the overall career stats, Verstappen boasts an 84.4% conversion rate.

In stark contrast, Lewis Hamilton is only eighth on this list with a pole conversion rate of 58.7%. The 38-year-old had a slight chance to improve this stat in Hungary this clear when he claimed a surprise pole position.

However, owing to Mercedes’ poor race pace, he began to lose places right from the first lap of the race. Eventually, he finished P4 while Verstappen secured yet another win.

Another heavyweight from the current crop of drivers who feature on the list is Fernando Alonso. Positioned in 5th with a conversion rate of 63.6%, the Spaniard sadly failed to add any pole positions or race wins in the recently concluded season.

He came the closest to claiming pole in Monaco. However, he was denied by Verstappen, who set a sublime lap to set the tone for a clinical win on Sunday.

Max Verstappen broke innumerable records in 2023

With a record-breaking season of 19 wins, Max Verstappen broke innumerable records. One of those is Sebastian Vettel’s decade-old record of highest consecutive race wins in a season (9). The Dutchman one-upped the German driver by registering 10 victories in a row.

That streak ended in Singapore when Carlos Sainz registered Ferrari’s only win of the season. Verstappen’s brilliant run also helped Red Bull register some landmarks of their own. Among those milestones was their first-ever season where their drivers finished 1-2 in the championship.

Another record that the Austrian team broke was a long-standing McLaren record from 1988. That was the record for the highest win rate in a season. McLaren in 1988 had a 94% win rate.

However, Red Bull bettered that this season with a win rate of 95%. Even though Red Bull were so dominant in 2023, neither team principal Christian Horner nor Verstappen believe it is possible for them to replicate such dominance in 2024.