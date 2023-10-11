Red Bull Boss Gets Involved in Lewis Hamilton-George Russell Feud With Salty Statement Against Mercedes Champ

Mercedes has had a dismal run over the last 2 years. With only one win in the last 39 races, the squad has grown tired of Max Verstappen’s dominance. As a result, a feud between the two Silver Arrow riders seems to be on display. It all started during the Singapore Grand Prix when George Russell’s eagerness to win resulted in a last-lap error that sent him into the wall. This saw Lewis Hamilton finish the race on the podium. A week later, the two scrapped several times at Suzuka. There, Russell was noticed opposing a team instruction but had to follow it up afterward.

The apex of the dispute was ultimately on display during the Qatar Grand Prix, where Hamilton and Russell crashed at turn 1, prompting the 7-time champion to give a sarcastic response on the radio.

As a result of Hamilton’s unsuccessful aggressive attempt to move around the outside of turn 1, the seven-time champion has accepted full responsibility. Despite Hamilton’s statement that he was responsible for the incident, Red Bull taskmaster Helmut Marko has recently fired some venomous shots at the Mercedes ace. In a recent interview with OE24, the outspoken RB member has been loud in Hamilton and Russell’s spat.

Helmut Marko takes fiery shots on the recent Lewis Hamilton and George Russell feud

In the interview, Marko was seen discussing Hamilton’s latest apologies, which the seven-time champion sent Russell’s way. While Oe24 pointed out that Hamilton has recently begun to make mistakes, Helmut Marko replied sarcastically. He asked, ” May I correct that, please? Now he’s starting to admit mistakes.”

The 80-year-old was undoubtedly referring to the Mercedes maestro’s previous shenanigans involving Red Bull and Max Verstappen. Whereas Hamilton has accepted his error now, things were different a few years ago.

In his multiple encounters with Max Verstappen in 2021, neither Hamilton nor Verstappen acknowledged responsibility. Instead, both the drivers were loud enough with their complaining voices.

What happened in previous conflicts involving Hamilton and Max Verstappen?

In 2021, F1 witnessed one of the most heated rivalries in the sport’s history. Several times during that season, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen clashed horns and collided. Their encounter caused either both or one of them to sustain significant injuries. Despite this fact, hardly one of them has ever admitted to making a mistake. The first significant encounter occurred in 2021 at Silverstone, where the Dutchman took pole. However, all hell broke loose on Sunday. Hamilton attempted to pass Verstappen on a fast corner, resulting in a collision that caused Verstappen to crash.

The Briton eventually won the race, but the rivalry reached new heights. Later at the Monza sprint weekend, where Hamilton qualified fifth, on lap 26, upon leaving the pit lane alongside opponent Verstappen, the Dutchman refused to yield, and the pair metered the opening chicane side by side. And it resulted in a collision.

Following Verstappen grabbing the lead in Mexico and the United States, Hamilton attacked at the Brazilian Grand Prix, pushing the competition to a whole new level. In Saudi Arabia, a fast-closing Hamilton assaulted the defensive Dutchman, tying the score, only for Hamilton to suffer heartbreak in the Abu Dhabi final.

The historic rivalry between these two teams will live on in the memories of the 2021 season. However, Hamilton’s aggressiveness has already caused Mercedes some of the worst moments to recall, one of which is his epic struggle with Nico Rosberg, and if the team wants to do better, it must avoid these situations taking place.