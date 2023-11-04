“Where I Finish in Championship Doesn’t Affect My Contract”: Sergio Perez Feels Safe About 2024 Irrespective of Table Demand

Though not made official, Sergio Perez has been handed an ultimatum if he wants to drive for Red Bull next year. He has to finish 2nd in the driver’s standings. That’s the deal. However, according to F1 broadcaster, Ted Kravitz, Perez has claimed that irrespective of his championship fate this year, he and the team are 100% committed to honoring his contract that runs till the end of 2024.

Ted Kravitz revealed what Perez told him when quizzed about the unsaid ultimatum on the Sky Sports F1 podcast. “Well, look, I have contract for next year. And where I finish in the championship doesn’t affect my contract for 2024. So, I don’t know why everybody thinks it does,” quoted Kravitz.

Despite having arguably the most dominant car this sport has ever witnessed, Perez has never looked comfortable strapped into it. Naturally, his results have suffered dramatically this season. As a consequence, his position in the team next year has always been a question mark.

Team principal, Christian Horner has been adamant about his intention to retain Checo. He was quoted on X as reiterating, “We’ll give him [Perez] all the support that we can to ensure that he finishes second, but there’s no prerequisite that if he doesn’t finish second, you’re out. And, you know, Checo has an agreement with us for next year and that’s our intention for him to be in the car in 2024.”

Be that as it may, the Bulls do have a few interesting options lined-up for 2024 should they choose to part ways with the Guadalajara born driver.

The suitors behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull seat

Daniel Ricciardo impressed and shocked many in the paddock with his awe-inspiring drive at the Mexico City GP. In arguably the worst car on the grid, he slotted into the second-row, ahead of homeboy Perez, during Qualifying. But that was no fluke. He kept his racing genius in check as he cruised to a handy P7 finish at the Grand Prix on Sunday.

Naturally, given the rut that Perez finds himself in, Ricciardo has been touted as the No.1 replacement option for the Bulls come 2024. That being said, the Honey Badger isn’t the only suitor vying for that coveted 2nd Red Bull seat.

Recently, Fernando Alonso has been sensationally been tipped to ditch Silverstone for Milton-Keynes. However, Alonso’s links to the Bulls are only recent. It is common knowledge within the paddock that Red Bull have been courting Lando Norris for years now.

Red Bull will be forced to decide soon, though. With other teams catching up to the them, if Perez continues his poor string of results, the team’s dominance could be under threat come 2024.