Red Bull Boss Justifies “Typical Max” Verstappen Behavior After Ringing Alarm Bells at United States GP

While defending his pole from P2 Charles Leclerc, Max Verstappen made some of the best moves, giving the Red Bull team a sense of satisfaction with his performance. However, despite ending the race with a gap of 9.4 seconds, the Dutchman had initially highlighted the need for some improvement in the RB19. This precise incident, according to Red Bull team boss Christian Horner, during his interview with F1 media, reflects “typical Max” Verstappen behavior, who constantly strives for perfection. Amidst this, the 49-year-old also highlighted the ringing alarm Bell, which might threaten the Dutchman’s supremacy in the main US GP race.

With only 19 laps comprising the sprint, Ferrari’s resurgence and Mercedes’ upgrades, the Red Bull could have encountered a challenge on the Austin courses. However, the Dutchman successfully took the lead in his initial clash with Charles Leclerc. Talking of which team boss Christian Horner seemed delighted. The Brit specifically emphasized how Verstappen performed some intelligent movements to quietly develop a hole and not put too much load on the tire during his battle with the Monegasque.

The Dutchman maintained his pole position advantage on the uphill run to Turn 1, going across on fellow first-row starter Leclerc, which weakened the Ferrari driver’s line, allowing Hamilton to pass him on the exit of Turn 1. Besides, in the later laps, Verstappen gradually extended the distance to nearly 10 seconds. However, what remained surprising was that the Dutchman remained more than a second faster than everyone else, especially in the closing stages. His pace in the RB19 has undoubtedly shown Red Bull’s outstanding performances throughout the event.

Christian Horner reflects on Max Verstappen’s pursuit of perfection

During the post-race interview, when F1 TV asked Red Bull team boss Christian Horner about the incident involving the Dutchman complaining about the 49-year-old, he responded with a ‘typical’ Max Verstappen response. During the early half of the race, when Hamilton obtained P2 from Leclerc and was still a small distance behind the three-time champion, the Dutchman complained about the car’s controllability.

In response, the Red Bull team principal pointed out and while laughing, said that this is typical Max Verstappen behavior as he strives for perfection. In his words, Horner said, “This is typical Max, he’s always looking for perfection, pushing himself and the team harder and harder. Looking at the speed over the whole run.”

Though for Sprint, Max Verstappen just has to hold his lead for 19 laps and that was when he began at P1. However, the struggle for Verstappen will be serious in the main GP. Considering this, Horner has certainly highlighted a significant contender who can pose a threat to Verstappen’s dominance at the Austin GP.

Christian Horner highlights a key contender who might threaten Max Verstappen’s dominance

Verstappen will start sixth in the main Grand Prix on Sunday after winning the sprint. However, considering that McLaren, Mercedes, and Ferrari have already implemented critical changes that have allowed them to narrow the gap with Red Bull, the issue of whether they can all challenge Verstappen’s dominance emerges.

Although having a contest does not appear to be a problem for Verstappen, given his RB19’s scorching pace and the fact that he already won a race this season when he started from P5 at the Belgian GP.

Nonetheless, his team boss Christian Horner, has picked a major challenger who can pose a threat. According to Horner, ” It looks like Lando Norris will be the main opponent in the Grand Prix based on the sprint race.’ “

Though Norris did not compete for the pole at the sprint, he achieved his most significant performance at the Texas circuit. In the last stages, the young British driver reduced the gap on the Monegasque and finished just eight-tenths behind him on P4.

With Norris beginning from P2 in the major GP, he might pose a threat to the Dutchman. While Horner may have pointed out Norris, leaving Red Bull’s arch-rival Mercedes out of contention may not have been a smart thing. As a result, the Briton was spotted discussing the Mercedes boys, who will start at P3 (Hamilton) and P5 (Russell) with the season’s final upgrades.