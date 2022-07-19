Red Bull chief says he’ll only leave his $4 Million job if he ever gets fired by Milton-Keynes outfit

Red Bull chief Helmut Marko has been a loyal servant to Red Bull, spotting brilliant talents for the team, which has only brought them success.

Helmut Marko had an immense influence over Red Bull since the team got in F1. He surely played a pivotal role in Red Bull winning the four constructors and five drivers’ championships.

Moreover, he has also played a key role in developing the young drivers for Red Bull. The Red Bull drivers’ academy had the privilege of guiding drivers like Sebastian Vettel, Max Verstappen, Pierre Gasly, Daniil Kvyat, Carlos Sainz, Alex Albon and Yuki Tsunoda to F1.

And there are several more driving under the banner of Red Bull in F2. Therefore, it can be easily said that the Milton-Keynes-based outfit has a huge pool of talented drivers.

Moreover, the buck stops at Marko regarding taking a huge decision in the F1 team. It can be said that in managing the team, he is the engine of the whole ensemble.

Surely with Christian Horner, Marko has formed a robust partnership. That has indeed made Red bull a team to reckon with and, in 2022, the favourites for the championship.

Also read: Charles Leclerc’s $320,000 stolen Richard Mille watch has been identified in Spain with three Neapolitan thieves as suspects

Helmut Marko won’t leave Red Bull until forced

Marko’s prolonged relationship with Red Bull is unparalleled in other teams. No other adviser has such a vital role in any other team. The only exception in the recent past has been Niki Lauda with Mercedes.

So, when asked about him leaving Red Bull, the Austrian replied that he won’t be leaving his beloved side until he is fired by the bosses at the Milton-Keynes.

If we’ve seen 1 thing from Helmut Marko’s track record with young drivers is that he values 1 thing above everything else and that is the ability to perform from day 1 in a series and to be challenging for wins and the title as a rookie, there’s only 1 RBJR doing that right now pic.twitter.com/yiEPVsv4qy — Dan Castell (@_Dan_Castell) July 14, 2022

“Everything is a story of passion, and I am a great enthusiast,” said Marko. “I love this sport, and I love winning. None of my activities are stressful for me. I feel good and as long as I can continue to do this job properly and I don’t get fired, I will!”

Many people in F1 don’t like Marko. But it’s because he is any day ready to take a fight for Red Bull, and that’s why the current standings leaders should be grateful for his presence.

Also read: How Mick Schumacher came in rescue for kids affected by flood