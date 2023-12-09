Red Bull NEED Mercedes to Continue F1 Success, Just Like the Silver Arrows Needed Them in the Past

The fierce rivalry between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and Mercedes team Principal Toto Wolff always stands out. From infamous exchanges in the 2021 season to controversies over hiring Lewis Hamilton, both teams spare no effort in responding with fiery competitiveness. In light of this, recently ex-F1 champion Jacques Villeneuve shared his perspective on the significance of such intense rivalries.

In an exclusive interview with PlanetF1, Villeneuve affirmed that the duo and their team need the rivalry to perform at their best. The former F1 champion said, “That’s the only way you can make progress. Without the rivalry, you go backward.”

Villeneuve also highlighted the ease with which Mercedes clinched eight consecutive titles, a success that was inadvertently influenced by Red Bull. The Austrian team was always keen on challenging Mercedes. This fueled the Brackley outfit to stay on its toes. However, he stressed that this perceived ease in winning had consequences for the 8-time champions.

According to the former Williams driver, the Silver Arrows took a considerable amount of time to tackle the challenges that surfaced last year. In expressing this, Villeneuve said, “Because they spent so many years where it didn’t matter if the car was perfect or not, they had all the horsepower behind them. That’s why [Toto’s] right, you need that rivalry.”

How fierce is the rivalry between Christian Horner and Toto Wolff?

The longstanding and intense competition between Toto Wolff and Christian Horner mirrors the fierce driver rivalries in Formula 1. Nevertheless, despite their regular banter, a surprising twist occurred at the end of the 2023 season in Abu Dhabi.

Following the conclusion of on-track battles, Wolff and Horner pleasantly surprised F1 fans with a friendly photo in the paddock, gaining rapid online attention.

However, in an interview with Austrian publication OE24, Wolff clarified that their connection hasn’t developed into a friendship at this point. He said, “Friends? The last handshake might have been in 2021 before the last race.”

However, while expanding further on the topic the Mercedes team principal said, “That was on the way out of the paddock. There was a nice group around Mark Mateschitz (Red Bull co-owner), his mother, and a few people I know well.”

Additionally, Wolff also shared a humorous exchange he had with Christian Horner’s wife, Geri Halliwell. The 51-year-old said, “I came along and had a funny exchange with Geri (Halliwell, Horner’s wife), and that’s when the photo came about”

Wolff not only clarified how the viral picture came about but also stressed the significance of recognizing the performances of competitors. While conveying his respect for Red Bull‘s accomplishments Wolff said, “I have respect for what the Red Bull team has achieved.”

Interestingly besides Wolff, even Horner chose to share his perspective, responding to the viral picture. When asked by Sky Sports F1 whether he and Wolff are secretly friends, the Red Bull boss provided an intriguing response.

He said, “There has to be respect at the end of the day and what the Mercedes team achieved during their dominant period was phenomenal and they still are a fantastically strong team.” However, later when questioned about his desire to see a formidable Mercedes in 2024, Horner cheekily responded, “Not really.”