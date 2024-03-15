Sebastian Vettel Ignored Charles Leclerc’s “Headache” Inducing Presence to Praise Him Before Ferrari Exit

Sebastian Vettel caused ripples in the F1 world with the announcement of his exit from Red Bull in 2015. After winning four world championships with the Austrian team, the German joined the team he loved since childhood. That team was Ferrari, the side he saw his idol, Michael Schumacher, win five world championships with.

Advertisement

Unfortunately, the move did not work out as well as it did for Kaiser. Vettel drove for Ferrari for six seasons and finished runner-up in the standings twice during that stint.

During his time with the Prancing Horse, he partnered up with a young Charles Leclerc for two seasons. The duo often had on-track skirmishes, but there was no love lost off it. While preparing to bid adieu to Ferrari at the end of 2021, Vettel shared some heartwarming words for his young teammate.

Advertisement

Speaking with the media at the end of the 2020 Abu Dhabi GP (in a throwback video posted by @leclercstreet on X), Vettel said, “I think I will miss him (Leclerc). Obviously, he was giving me a headache here and there. We are in very different stages of our lives and careers. But he’s a good kid and I think he will go a long way. He will be the man of the future, so I hope that he gets the car that he deserves.”

The camaraderie between the two hit a low during the 2019 Brazilian GP. Fighting for P4 with five laps to go, Leclerc’s front right clipped Vettel’s rear left, resulting in a puncture for both. The double DNF cost Ferrari dearly, but the duo learned a lesson and moved on.

Sebastian Vettel’s special parting gift for Charles Leclerc

The 2020 season finale in Abu Dhabi was an emotional affair for the Ferrari duo. To express his reverence for his teammate, Charles Leclerc sported “Danke Seb” on his helmet for the race. Meanwhile, Sebastian Vettel had a special gift to return the favor in his own right.

Vettel gifted Leclerc one of his lids with a message (as quoted by Formula 1) that read, “To Charles, you are the most talented driver I came across in 15 years of F1. Don’t waste it. But be sure whatever you do to be happy and smile. Thanks for everything!”

Advertisement

The Monegasque later shared pictures of them swapping helmets. In the captions, Leclerc thanked Vettel for teaching him the tricks of the trade and pushing him to be a better driver.

Vettel then joined Aston Martin and raced for them for two years before retiring from Formula 1 at the end of 2022. Leclerc, meanwhile, remains at Ferrari and is still striving to win his first world championship.