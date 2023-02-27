Red Bull Confirms Chances of $700 Million Sale of Max Verstappen’s Former F1 Team

Over the last few weeks, very strong rumors surrounding AlphaTauri’s potential sale have emerged. According to multiple reports, the new Red Bull boss Oliver Mintzlaff is not as big a fan of F1 as his predecessor Dietrich Mateschitz was. As a result, they don’t want to invest huge sums of money in two teams in F1.

AlphaTauri finished the 2022 season in P9, and that was a financial failure for a company as big as Red Bull. The sister team of the five-time world champions has their base located in Faenza, Italy, which means that their operational costs are significantly higher.

🚨BREAKING: Red Bull is looking to either move AlphaTauri to England or sell the team According to #AMuS, there are 3 potential buyers interested to take over Alpha Tauri: Andretti, HitechGP and an Indian billionaire who owns the Mumbai Falcons Racing Team.#F1 — Fastest Pitstop (@FastestPitStop) February 25, 2023

According to AMuS, Red Bull wants AlphaTauri to relocate to England, or it could be sold off completely. Red Bull F1 team’s chief advisor Helmut Marko admitted that the possibility of their B-team getting sold is high, but that is a decision that will be taken entirely by the management of the company.

Multiple reports have also stated that Red Bull is asking for $700 million to finalize the sale of AlphaTauri.

AlphaTauri sale is understandable, says Red Bull boss

The AlphaTauri venture started way back during Marko’s early Red Bull days. The 79-year-old wanted a feeder team that would nurture talents before they made the big step to Red Bull’s main team & it has developed some legendary drivers like Sebastian Vettel and Max Verstappen.

However, Marko does admit that selling AlphaTauri is understandable. The team finished P9 last year, which was a huge financial loss and the sponsorship money for the upcoming season was always going to be significantly lesser.

Marko did not confirm the sale but only talked about the chances of his project being sold over. “These are rumors that we don’t comment on in detail,” he said.

Is Marko open to selling his life’s work?

Several people feel that Marko will be reluctant about selling AlphaTauri. He stared the team as Toro Rosso, and developed multiple young talents in F1 who have gone on to become huge stars. In an interview with Sky Sports, he talks about how AlphaTauri is a ‘philosophy’ of Red Bull.

However, if the team does not perform properly or bring in enough money, the best course of action would be to sell it off. Emotionally, it could be said that Marko is not open to this sale, but if the Red Bull hierarchy decide on going ahead with it, he does not have much of a choice.