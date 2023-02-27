Kevin Magnussen Wife: Everything to know about Louise Gjørup and children

Kevin Magnussen has come a long way since beginning his racing career in 2008 in karting. After impressing in the junior ranks from 2009 to 2011, the 30-year-old finally made it to Formula 1 in 2012.

The Danish driver had his first experience in the sport when he drove the McLaren MP4-27 in Abu Dhabi in 2012 as a part of the young driver test.

He then finally made his F1 debut with McLaren at the 2014 Australian Grand Prix, when he also recorded an outstanding second-place finish.

After just one season with McLaren, Magnussen joined Renault in 2016. Like his stint at McLaren, his time at Renault did not last long either. In 2017, he joined Haas, the team he also currently races for.

While a lot is often discussed about the exploits of F1 drivers on track, little is usually known about their personal lives. Here is a deeper look into Kevin Magnussen’s family.

Who is Louise Gjørup?

Louise Gjørup is the wife of Kevin Magnussen. The Danish driver proposed to Gjørup after the Mexico Grand Prix in October 2018, and the couple tied the knot on October 10, 2019.

Little is known about Gjørup as she has an extremely private life. While Gjørup is on Instagram and her fan following has recently increased, it is modest at around 12.8k.

Gjørup is not very active on social media, and most of the posts she shares on Instagram are about her husband rather than herself. Some of the adorable pictures that Gjørup has shared about Magnussen can be seen below:

Does Kevin Magnussen have children?

Kevin Magnussen and Louise Gjørup were blessed with a daughter, Laura, on January 11, 2021. Gjørup and Laura also appeared on Drive to Survive season 5 when Magnussen discussed his worst phase in F1 and how having a family helped him.

“When you get a child, they become your main priority. In the past, I was very angry. I know that I made mistakes but mentally I am in a different place. I know that now, so I race with a different mindset,” explained the 30-year-old.

Magnussen’s change in mindset was evident during the 2022 season as he clinched 25 of the 37 points scored by Haas. He helped the team finish eighth in the Constructors’ Championship, two points clear of ninth-placed AlphaTauri.

