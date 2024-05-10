“Best Back in Classic for Sure!”: Bodybuilding World in Frenzy as Chris Bumstead Shows His ‘Dramatic Transformations’ of His Physique

Chris Bumstead is well-known among bodybuilding fans for his impressive physique, having won the Olympia stage five years in a row. However, the bodybuilder has faced numerous hurdles in maintaining and developing his current physique. Cbum recently wrote on Instagram about his metamorphosis of what he regarded as his weakest body area, which many of his admirers noticed.

The video in the social media post alternates between two distinct versions of the bodybuilder. The footage begins with him performing a rear late stance in his bedroom, and this version of Cbum is himself at the age of 20.

It then flips to his current physique, which shows his wide and stunning back as he prepares for his sixth Mr. Olympia Classic Division title. The next frame shows the old Bumstead doing a double rear bicep pose before transitioning to his current form.

These differences are what the bodybuilder wants to show his followers, as he writes:

“Obviously this is one of those very dramatic transformations as I was only 20 in the first video, BUT I was still told for years later that’s my back was my weakest body part and it would always hold me back.”

Bumstead has always considered his back to be his weakest feature. However, after rewatching himself transform from posing like a normal person in his parents’ bedroom to an absolute epitome of human physique, he is pleased with himself.

The bodybuilder has overcome numerous challenges to reach the level he is at now. He has noted that some questioned his back physique, but he worked on himself, and the modifications demonstrate how he silenced the critics. This ‘dramatic transformation’ of the bodybuilder also drew in his legion of fans, who admired his physique and were looking forward to the approaching Mr. Olympia.

Fans in love with the perfect back physique of Chris Bumstead

Chris Bumstead’s perfect physique is the primary reason he has dominated the classic category for five consecutive years. He has also faced challenges from his fellow competitors during the years of competition, but he has overcome them all to win his coveted title. The Canadian bodybuilder has inspired many, and his admirers are always by his side as he strives to become the finest in the world.

“Persistence over everything.”

As Cbum used to pose in his parents’ bedroom in his twenties, fellow fitness enthusiast Jeremiah Swanson made a sarcastic remark.

“Imagine walking into your bedroom and seeing your son look like this ‘honey we did good'”

The 29-year-old bodybuilder’s posing style also reveals his leg muscles, which surprised one fan.

“I never seen a hamstring like this.”

Another bodybuilding enthusiast states that Cbum has developed the best back physique ahead of this year’s Mr. Olympia.

“Your back is probably your strongest body part now! Best back in classic for sure!”

The Canadian bodybuilder finished second at the 2018 Mr. Olympia, and he has never slipped back to that position since. This fan revealed the fact sarcastically.

“Bro took the heartbreak of placing 2nd seriously.”

It’s always pleasant to watch his multitude of admirers interact with him. Cbum will be a fan favorite when he defends his title this year; however, he will have fresh challenges waiting for him on the stage of Mr. Olympia.