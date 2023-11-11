HomeSearch

“Write History When a Real Tax Is Named”: Dutch Author Responds to Jos Verstappen’s Reaction to ‘Tax Levy’ for Max Verstappen

Sabyasachi Biswas
|Published November 11, 2023

“Write History When a Real Tax Is Named”: Dutch Author Responds to Jos Verstappen’s Reaction to ‘Tax Levy’ for Max Verstappen

Credits: IMAGO / Nordphoto

Dutch historian Rutger Bregman is not very fond of the Verstappen family, especially Max Verstappen. In his recent LinkedIn post, the renowned historian once again proved his dislike for the Dutch champion as he reacted to his father’s comments.

Bregman wrote from his personal LinkedIn account, “Father Jos Verstappen does not have to be angry about this at all. But should be proud of his son. It seems like a nice piece of legacy for Max. Winning Formula 1 is great. But you only really write history when a real tax is named after you!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MaVic009/status/1722512088923258951?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Jos Verstappen has recently reacted to ‘The Christian Union’s’ Pieter Grinwis’s suggestion to the three-time world champion. He suggested that Verstappen could contribute to his country even if he doesn’t live there. Jos Verstappen did not take lightly to this comment. He went on to write in the comment section, “What a weirdo this is.”

According to reports, this is a move pulled off by the Dutch government to make rich individuals pay their taxes even if they decide to reside in another country. If Verstappen agrees to this, then the defending champion would not get any financial benefit from living in Monaco.

When did Verstappen leave the Netherlands for Monaco?

Max Verstappen left the Netherlands and moved to Monaco a day after his 18th birthday in 2015 and has been living there ever since. Experts believe that he did this to avoid paying huge taxes. It is also why Bregman has often been critical of Verstappen.

In the Netherlands, the tax percentage can go as high as 49.5 percent, whereas Monaco is tax-free. Therefore, Monaco is a typical heaven for millionaires and billionaires all around the world. However, the three-time world champion also mentioned that the decision to shift the country was not for tax reasons.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/JoePompliano/status/1655296394519883777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The 26-year-old lives a lavish life in Monaco. Apart from having a fleet of luxurious cars and a big apartment, the Red Bull driver also has a Dassault Falcon 900EX aircraft that he bought in 2020.

All in all, Max Verstappen can splurge all his earnings in luxury without having to pay taxes in Monaco. However, the recent law passed by the Dutch government might not be suitable for him even though the bill received a mixed response from the Dutch citizens.

Share this article

About the author

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas

Sabyasachi Biswas is an F1 journalist at The SportsRush. With over one and a half decades of love for the sport and five years of experience in the field, he dreams to be a regular at the paddock when the lights go out. A Red Bull fan and F1 fan in general over the years, he enjoyed watching Felipe Massa, Sebastian Vettel, and Max Verstappen dominate the track. Apart from F1, he's also a big-time Madridista and Federer fanatic. He was a sub-junior level footballer, won inter-district quizzes and debate competitions back in school. A travel freak throughout, he tries different cuisines and learns new cultures whenever he's away from the keyboard.

Read more from Sabyasachi Biswas