“Red Bull System Is Not for Him”: Yuki Tsunoda Advised to Leave V-CARB for Better F1 Career

Visa Cash App RB’s (V-CARB) Yuki Tsunoda has been advised to ditch Red Bull and seek better prospects elsewhere. In a YouTube video uploaded by Aldas, the F1 content creator highlighted the Milton-Keynes-based outfit’s hesitance in promoting the young Japanese driver to its main team as a signal for Tsunoda to leave Red Bull’s talent pool once and for all.

Aldas cited Christian Horner’s comments after Tsunoda’s stellar P7 drive at the Australian GP to support his point. Horner seemingly hinted at a possible replacement for Sergio Perez coming from outside Red Bull’s stable of drivers. Hence, eliminating any chance for the #22 driver to secure the second seat on the team in the near future.

Horner’s comments came in the light of Carlos Sainz’s amazing result at the Albert Park street circuit, where the #55 driver ended Max Verstappen’s winning run in F1 once again. This has made the Spaniard the favorite to drive for Red Bull in 2025 and not Tsunoda.

Ultimately, Aldas concluded that the “Red Bull system is not for him [Tsunoda].” Tsunoda isn’t disadvantaged only because of Sainz’s sudden availability for 2025, though.

Tsunoda is a Honda-backed driver, and with the Japanese automobile manufacturer’s engine partnership with Red Bull formally coming to an end in 2025, it could also spell the end of the 23-year-old’s time with the team.

Yuki Tsunoda could jump ship to F1 rivals over Red Bull snub

Yuki Tsunoda has been getting mixed signals from the Red Bull camp about his future. On the one hand, Christian Horner has expressed his desire to look outside the talent pool they have. However, team advisor Helmut Marko has recently revealed that he is willing to consider the #22 driver for a potential Red Bull seat due to the Japanese driver’s outstanding start to the 2024 season.

Marko said, “He’s (Tsunoda’s) also more controlled on the radio now. He’s right, however, it’s only April now. There are still a lot of races to be driven. When we go into the summer break, we’ll take a closer look at the driver situation.”

If Tsunoda does elect to break free from the Red Bull family, he does have a few options available for him. Honda is set to partner with Aston Martin from 2026 onwards, which may make a switch to Silverstone for Tsunoda possible in the near future.

However, as long as Lawrence Stroll owns the team, there will most likely be only one effective vacant seat, as the Canadian billionaire will want his son, Lance Stroll, to drive for the side.

Moreover, with Fernando Alonso also having extended his partnership with Aston Martin, Tsunoda will have to wait for a few more seasons before he can potentially move to this side. Meanwhile, other options that Tsunoda could consider are Williams and Sauber (which will become the Audi works team in 2026).