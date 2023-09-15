Refusing to Believe Sebastian Vettel Headlines, Fernando Alonso Warns Aston Martin Predecessor of F1 Return

Sebastian Vettel has every F1 fan jumping with joy after his recent interviews. Not even a year has passed since he retired from the sport, and the German driver is already hinting at a potential return to F1. As someone who has stepped away from the sport and made a return, Fernando Alonso seems skeptical over his Aston Martin predecessor’s words while also issuing a warning during an F1 TV interview.

Following the Red Bull Formula Nurburgring event, Vettel sat down for an interview where he talked about a potential return to F1. Citing the example of drivers like Nigel Mansell, Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Alain Prost, and Niki Lauda, the German driver said he isn’t ruling out coming back to driving in F1. However, he also added it isn’t something he is actively thinking about or would want to achieve right away.

Fernando Alonso not sure about the nature of Vettel’s words

As is tradition, a handful of drivers sat down for a pre-race weekend interview to talk about their expectations from the coming GP. Alonso was also a part of the panel where he addressed the potential of Vettel making a spectacular return to F1.

The Spaniard showed barely any enthusiasm over the prospect and instead chose to play it down by stating he did not know the sentiment behind it.

“I was not in the interview or the conversation. Sometimes, we read the headline, and you don’t know exactly what it comes from and what is the tone of the answer. So, it’s up to him, obviously.”

The 42-year-old added it is going to be a challenge should Vettel decide to come back. Much like he said when Ricciardo came back, Alonso claims the asks of being an F1 driver cannot be underestimated even if you have experience and added it will be a big challenge for the four-time world champ.

Helmut Marko also believes Vettel could make a famous return

Even though Vettel retired from F1 following the 2022 season, he hasn’t stepped away from the world of motorsports. The former world champion continues to make appearances in F1’s special events while also appearing in events such as the Race of Champions and the Goodwood Festival of Speed. Given the same, Red Bull’s Helmut Marko believes Vettel still carries the racing worm within him.

Speaking in an interview, Marko claimed Vettel is unsure of what he wants to do in the future but has a “driver’s itch” in him. Given the German’s supposed confusion, Marko added there’s a chance the former Red Bull driver might make a comeback to the F1 grid.

However, Marko downplayed any potential of Vettel returning to the team by claiming he did not want him to do that and Perez will “solidly” be on board with them till 2024.