Mercedes F1 Team Owner Acquires 25% of Manchester United Amidst Rising Interest From Toto Wolff

Earlier this week, INEOS owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe acquired 25% shares in Premier League club Manchester United. For F1 fans, this is newsworthy because the same man owns Mercedes’ F1 team. Interestingly, Mercedes’ team principal and part owner Toto Wolff himself, is also interested in joining Ratcliffe. But the fact that he is a huge fan of Pep Guardiola, who is the manager of Manchester City, acted as an obstacle.

Manchester United as a club has been struggling immensely over the last few years. Therefore, Ratcliffe’s arrival and takeover of sporting matters will come as a breath of fresh air for fans. If Wolff joins the consortium, too, things could become even more interesting for both United fans and Mercedes’ F1 fans.

In November, Toto Wolff said to the Press Association (as quoted by GOAL), “I very much respect his values, and we trust each other. If we felt it would make sense to be part of the investment group. Then, I would certainly look at it. If I felt I could contribute, then I would consider joining him at Manchester United.”

In the same interview, however, he revealed that he may have a conflict of interest. He supports Guardiola and Manchester City in the Premier League, who are United’s rivals. When the news of Ratcliffe’s takeover was announced on Christmas Eve, Wolff’s name was nowhere to be found, but for Mercedes fans, it could be good news.

Why Toto Wolff not joining Ratcliffe’s consortium could be a good thing

Despite Wolff initially showing interest in the investment, nothing has come to fruition regarding the Austrian’s involvement. This could be a good thing for the Mercedes F1 fans as it shows that the 51-year-old is firmly focused on rebuilding Silver Arrows’ success in Formula 1.

Over the last few months, Wolff has featured heavily on the news. Most of it hasn’t been positive, as talks of frustration within the camp are ramping up. Some reports even stated that Wolff is looking for a future away from being team principal at Mercedes. His venture into the world of soccer with Manchester United could have been a gateway for the same.

The investment could have been highly beneficial for the Austrian boss, given that Ratcliffe’s investment has given a huge boost to the soccer club’s valuation. As per CNBC, the total value of the Manchester United deal is estimated to be $1.6 billion. This includes several payments, including funding for the soccer club’s iconic stadium, Old Trafford.