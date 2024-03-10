Toto Wolff Ready to Do Handstands For Max Verstappen

There has been immense unrest within the Red Bull camp in the last two months. Stemming from the same, rumors claim Max Verstappen might soon be headed away from Red Bull, especially given there is a vacancy at Mercedes. Speaking about the same in a report by Independent.co.uk, Toto Wolff reveals he would love to have the Dutchman on board his team.

Talking about the possibility of the move, Wolff said that the team needs to improve their car before he can have Verstappen in Mercedes. They need good equipment before dreaming about what their future can be. Wolff added each team on the grid would be willing to do handstands for the possibility of signing the 3X reigning world champion.

“Let’s word it like this. It is a decision that Max [Verstappen] needs to take and there is no team up and down the grid who wouldn’t do handstands to have him in their car.”

Helmut Marko has recently become the latest Red Bull entity to go under investigation. Should the findings of the investigation be against him, there are strong chances that the team will suspend him. However, things will not be too straightforward should it happen. Max Verstappen has all but ensured his departure from the Red Bull camp should Marko leave. Reports suggest there is a clause in Verstappen’s contract that allows him to terminate the same should there be significant changes in the management structure.

Christian Horner has his say on the future of Max Verstappen

As a string of controversies haunted Red Bull, rumors around Verstappen‘s departure escalated quickly. Some even suggested Jos Verstappen held talks with Toto Wolff to discuss the move. Addressing the same, Helmut Marko failed to deny the claims. His “no comments” stance added a layer of intrigue to their entire episode. However, Christian Horner is convinced that Verstappen is going nowhere. Despite the Dutchman not explicitly accepting the same as of late, Horner is confident Verstappen will honor the entirety of his current contract.

Speaking further, Horner said that Verstappen has a great team around him and has faith in them. All of Verstappen’s F1 wins and podiums have come with Red Bull. Having achieved so much together, Horner is certain Verstappen will see out his contract with Red Bull. Furthermore, signs are very promising that the current stats will only go up. Verstappen has already won the first two races of the season, and no other driver is even close to his pace. As such, there are also some doubts as to why Verstappen would want to leave such a dominant car.