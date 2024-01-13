‘Regretful’ Lewis Hamilton Yearns to Appear in Top Gun With Tom Cruise, Even if It Costs $500,000 Outer Space Trip

Only the elite get to go to Top Gun and Lewis Hamilton, despite being an elite F1 driver, has missed out on that opportunity. The movie franchise that stars Tom Cruise and his naval aviator comrades could have featured the seven-time champion in its 2022 feature Top Gun: Maverick. While Hamilton is a huge Top Gun fan, he has other interests too. Still, the 39-year-old is willing to sacrifice a rare outer space trip to play a Top Gun aviator besides Tom Cruise!

In a YouTube video by Mercedes F1, Hamilton answered a ‘This or That’ question on featuring in a movie or going on a Mars trip. The #44 driver clarified his stance: “Doing Top Gun on the fighter jets with Tom Cruise would be so wicked. I want to go to Mars, but no one’s there.”

Just a day ago, ScreenRant confirmed that Top Gun 3 is in the works, after the grand success of Top Gun: Maverick. The 2022 movie was the second installment in the franchise, returning to the screens after 36 years since the original 1986 feature.

Hamilton missing out on featuring in Top Gun 2 was one of his biggest regrets. The Briton was not able to take up any role, because of the hectic F1 schedule. However, since then he has made no secret of his regrets over it. The 39-year-old also has reiterated multiple times that, if another opportunity emerges for Top Gun 3, he will to go any extent to do it.

Now this list includes missing an F1 race as well as missing out on a Mars trip that may cost about $500,000 in the future, according to Elon Musk. For context, Hamilton has also offered to fly one of Musk’s rockets.

Lewis Hamilton is a huge space enthusiast and a Mars trip is on his bucket list

Lewis Hamilton loves space a lot. Whenever he gets time, the Briton engages in getting to know about star constellations, planets, and several aspects of space. Thus, if ever gets a chance to go to Mars, it would mean the world to him.

He did offer once to fly one of Elon Musk’s spacecraft. The SpaceX founder is also a huge enthusiast of space exploration and is actively looking to offer Mars exploration opportunities to civilians.

Hamilton clarified his wishes to explore space in 2020. However, he did not wish to be one of the early adopters, given the risk involved. The seven-time champion wished for more research and testing with multiple successful trips before he could take a lift-off.

Regardless, the #44 driver was all praises for Musk. Hamilton cited how he gets all “nervous” around the Tesla founder, whenever he interacts with him. The British driver highlighted how it is not easy for him to speak to Musk who has a brilliant and “expanded” mind.