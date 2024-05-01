Lineup For Tom Brady’s Greatest Roast of All Time is Finally Out & Fans are Going Absolutely Berserk

Tom Brady, along with being a great athlete, is quite the entertainer and has often surprised fans with his quick humorous takes during interviews and on his social media. While he might be good at roasting people too, can he keep his cool when all the jokes will be pointing at him? Yes, you heard that right, as for the first time in history, the GOAT will feature in Netflix’s “The Greatest Roast of All Time (GROAT).”

Moreover, sending the excitement levels to an all time high, the names of the legends set to roast the seven-time Super Bowl champion have been finally revealed. As it turns out, not just seasoned comedians, even Brady’s former teammates and coaches are on the coveted list.

According to The Score, the star-studded event will be graced by Brady’s former teammates, Randy Moss, Julian Edelman, Rob Gronkowski, and Drew Bledsoe. All these stars will take a turn to roast the ex-quarterback. However, what’s really catching everyone’s attention is Bill Belichick joining in the fun, making the event even more interesting. There is already a massive hype for the show and the fans are beyond excited about how it is going to turn out.

The show is a part of “Netflix Is a Joke Fest.” It will be telecasted live on the streaming platform on May 5 at 8 p.m. EST. The coolest thing about GROAT is that it will be unedited and will be hosted by comedian Kevin Hart at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles.

Drew Bledsoe Has to a Chance to Vent his ‘Two Decade-Long’ Frustration

Netflix has put together a lineup for the event, mainly featuring people close to Tom Brady. The GOAT is definitely in for a tough time as they all share history. However, Drew Bledsoe and Bill Belichick are expected to steal the show. Before Brady joined the New England Patriots in 2000, Bledsoe played as the Patriots’ quarterback. However, in 2001, when Bledsoe got injured and missed a season, Tom Brady took over and held onto the starting QB position for two decades. So, we can expect some funny comments on this situation.

As far as Bill Belichick is concerned, the veteran coach and Brady shared a deep bond and led the Patriots to six Super Bowl wins. However, when Brady left for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020, rumors of a rift surfaced between them. While Belichick has always praised Brady, it will be exciting to see him roast the former New England Patriots QB. Tom will also get his chance to roast everyone, and we all know he is good at it. So, get ready and sit tight as it is going to be a legendary roast.