Will Lewis Hamilton Honor Rebellious Oath as Tom Cruise’s Top Gun Returns for Third Instalment?

Soon after missing out on a chance to star in a movie alongside Tom Cruise, Lewis Hamilton vowed to not repeat the mistake should the chance come again. As it stands, Hamilton might soon receive the offer again, with ScreenRant reporting that Top Gun 3 is in the works and Cruise will be returning in his role as Pete ‘Maverick’ Mitchell.

Speaking about the missed chance to work in Top Gun 2, Hamilton claimed he would want to wait for a proper movie debut as he will need to train first. He added should Top Gun 3 ever happen and there is a possibility for him to act in it, he would be willing to even miss a race for it.

“If Top Gun 3 ever happens, I’m going to be in it, and I will miss a race for it, just so you know. I’m not going to give up that chance next time.”

A couple of reasons played a part in Hamilton not donning the Top Gun overalls the last time. While one of them was the driver’s unpreparedness as an actor, the other was his hectic schedule. Given he had a packed schedule and did not want to miss any race, Hamilton knew if he took on the role, he wouldn’t be able to give his 100% in either discipline.

However, things have since changed. Hamilton has been a fan of the Top Gun franchise since he was a child. Given he was one-year old when the first movie came out, the 7-time F1 world champion has always been a fan of the film, and to star in it would be a dream come true for the 38-year-old.

Lewis Hamilton never go of his Hollywood dream

Even though Top Gun flew away from him, the Hollywood fever never let go of the Mercedes driver. He always wanted to be a part of Hollywood and is now hard at work to make that a reality. To achieve the same, Hamilton is working on a dream project that will soon hit theaters across the planet. Serving the role of producer, Hamilton even roped in Top Gun director Joseph Kosinski to direct his dream project.

The movie, based on the subject of F1, is in the works with cameras following F1 drivers on tracks throughout the 2023 season. Under production alongside the Apple TV banner, the movie will feature Brad Pitt in the lead role and boasts of a budget around the $140 million mark.