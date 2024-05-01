UFC Star Suggests Islam Makhachev Might Achieve Feat Khabib Nurmagomedov Never Accomplished

Reaching champion status in two different UFC divisions is a monumental task in itself. Hence, fighters who have achieved two-division champion status simultaneously are considered legends of the sport. While Conor McGregor was the first to accomplish this feat at UFC 205, he has since been joined by Amanda Nunes, Daniel Cormier, and Henry Cejudo.

Interestingly, UFC lightweight star Beneil Dariush believes the UFC currently has three front runners who can make this coveted list. The 34-year-old recently appeared in an interview with ‘Helen Yee Sports,’ where he claimed that Islam Makhachev might become the next double champion in the promotion. if this prediction turns out to be correct, Makhachev will surpass his mentor and inspiration, Khabib Nurmagomedov.

“If the UFC is still big on this double champ thing, Makhachev can. I think he is definitely skilled enough. But I think Leon Edwards is no joke. I think O’Malley has a pretty good chance if he fights someone like Ilia cause its going to be more of a striking battle. But also, Pereira, if he goes to heavyweight, or even back down to 185, he is capable of winning in those two divisions. He has the ability to do that and become double champion.”

With both Khabib and Makhachev hailing from Dagestan, the latter has always looked up to ‘The Eagle’ for inspiration. Likewise, Nurmagomedov has also put his trust in Makhachev and believes the 32-year-old is fit to follow in his footsteps. However, being a double champion is a dream even Nurmagomedov could not fulfill, and Makhachev doing so might be the perfect tribute.

Islam Makhachev to surpass Khabib Nurmagomedov’s legacy?

Islam Makhachev has always found himself in Khabib Nurmagomedov’s shadow. However, now that he is a champion, he has the chance to forge his legacy and even outshine ‘The Eagle’ to some extent. Interestingly, if both Makhachev and Edwards were to win their next fights, a champion vs champion bout might well be on the cards.



If Makhachev were to achieve double champion status, he would achieve something Nurmagomedov was never able to and this would definitely cement his place as one of the best in the UFC.