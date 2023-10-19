Reminding the Debt He Owes, Christian Horner Snubs Helmut Marko Coup Attempt

Despite Max Verstappen retaining the driver’s championship and Red Bull retaining the constructor’s championship, all is not well within the Milton Keynes-based team. Since the death of Dietrich Mateschitz in 2022, news of a power struggle between Christian Horner and Helmut Marko keeps making the headlines. As rumors claim Horner is looking to oust Marko, the team principal has come forward to rubbish all claims, per a report from Formula Passion.

Back in the late 90s, Marko was the one responsible for bringing Horner to the apex of motorsports after a successful 1996 Formula 3000 season. Hence, Horner knows how indebted he is to Marko and, in times of trouble, doesn’t shy away from reminding people of Marko’s significance in his career.

Christian Horner puts all ‘coup’ rumors to bed

Despite enjoying one of the most dominant phases since 2022, the mood within the Red Bull camp has been far from optimal as reports consistently surfaced claiming Horner is looking to monopolize power in the team by ousting Helmut Marko. However, per the latest report from Formula Passion, the British engineer has no plans of doing the same, as he owes his entire career to the Austrian ace.

“He [Helmut Marko] recommended me and offered me an opportunity, in front of Dietrich Mateschitz. Without Helmut, I would not be in the position I am in today . He gave an opportunity to young people and he gave it to me too.” “As long as he wants to continue I don’t see any change in the way we work . Ours is a collaboration that has worked for many years, in which everyone has their role and function.”

With Horner clearing the air over the situation in Red Bull, fans and many staff members would be taking a huge sigh of relief. The reason behind it would undoubtedly be the hopes of continued parity within the camp as the team looks to continue their dominance for as long as possible. However, it has put another major cause for concern to bed, which would have had all Red Bull fans and team members sweating with stress.

Max Verstappen had Marko’s back all the way

As talks of a coup within the Milton Keynes-based team reached an all-time high, news broke of their star driver choosing to side with the 80-year-old. According to GP Blog, Max Verstappen claimed that if a situation were to arise wherein Marko would have to leave the team without wanting to, he would follow the Austrian through the exit door.

Had this happened, Red Bull would have seen two crucial entities leave their camp together. As such, things would have taken a stark turn for the team, as replacing a talent like Verstappen in his current form is nearly impossible. However, Marko’s departure under pressure might never have become a reality as the 80-year-old previously claimed he would only leave the team on his own accord and under his own terms.