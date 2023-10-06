“Researched and Tested on Lewis Hamilton’s Back”: F1 Fans Troll Mercedes for New Innovation in $60,000 Car That Resembles Their Past Trauma

Mercedes have recently launched the $60,000 worth 2023 GLE car. This vehicle is unique as it has a bouncing feature that can get it out from tough terrains. However, fans are not happy with the Silver Arrows’ new product. Many of them on social media have even trolled Mercedes for producing a car that resembles one of their past traumas.

One of the major issues that both Lewis Hamilton and George Russell faced last year with the W13 was porpoising. Since the 2023 GLE car has the feature of bouncing, fans reminded Mercedes of their past traumas.

Last season, Hamilton had claimed that the way the W13 was proposing, which was resulting in him having a “sore” back. Even though the Silver Arrows have overcome porpoising this year, this issue still haunts the fans.

F1 fans reminded of past Mercedes trauma

On seeing the bouncing on the 2023 GLE car, fans decided to troll Mercedes for reminding them of the F1 team’s past trauma. Fans such as Stefanie believe that the Silver Arrows “made good use of the bouncing.”

Meanwhile, some other fans such as Papi took a direct jibe at Mercedes by hilariously stating that they have already tested their car on Lewis Hamilton’s “back“. The fan is perhaps referring to the 38-year-old’s remarks of having a “sore” back because of the porpoising last season.

Then, there were some other fans such as Vivi who stated that they did not want Mercedes to “bring back PTSD” for Hamilton. While the Silver Arrows have overcome the problem of porpoising for the most part, they did suffer some problems in Belgium this season.

Toto Wolff blamed F1’s format for porpoising at SPA

Mercedes’ infamous problem of porpoising returned at the Belgian Grand Prix earlier this year. Following Lewis Hamilton’s complaints about the same, Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff blamed the F1 format for the problem.

As quoted by Formu1a.uno, Wolff said, “The race was very frustrating. The W14 still ran below the team’s expectations. I think the underbody may have been the reason for the rebound“.

The Austrian then expressed his frustrations by explaining how the Siver Arrows could not correct the issues they were facing because the new F1 sprint format just had one practice session. As a result, the team did not have time to try different setups to correct the issue.

However, with the issue of porpoising once again now behind them, Mercedes will now aim to finish second in the Constructors’ Championship this season and focus on improving their pace for the next season. As things stand, the Silver Arrows have a 20-point lead over third-placed Ferrari, with six races remaining in the 2023 season.