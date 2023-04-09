“Rotten” FIA Cursed As New Proof of Lewis Hamilton’s Abu Dhabi Robbery Comes to Light

Peter Windsor has once again given the rise of the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP controversy with his latest video. Windsor said Lewis Hamilton was robbed of his eighth world title while analyzing the 2023 Australian GP.

In his own YouTube channel, the Australian journalist claimed the Mercedes star was "robbed" of his title after the race didn't end under the safety car. Something that has been followed in Melbourne recently as he went on to curse the "rotten" FIA.

The journalist slammed Masi’s decision to end the UAE race with one last lap race. He shared that there wasn’t any need as the fans didn’t put up any expectations of such, similar to the Australian GP.

Citing the Albert Park race, Windsor said the race control could have finished the Abu Dhabi race under the safety car. He also shared that Hamilton deserved to have cruised around to the chequered flag and won the much coveted eighth world championship.

How did the 2023 Australian GP end?

In contrast to the 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, the Australian GP has ended differently. While the UAE race ended with one lap showdown, the Melbourne race ended with a rolling start procedure.

The procedure helped Max Verstappen hold on to his lead against Lewis Hamilton until he crossed the chequered flag. Hence, the Mercedes driver did not get any opportunity to push the Red Bull pilot.

This is what Windsor mentioned in his video as he slammed the FIA and F1 authorities for having two different endings for two different races having hit with a crash-related Red flag.

Has FIA finished any race behind the safety car recently?

The answer is yes. The FIA finished the 2022 Italian Grand Prix behind the safety car. Due to this, the race gained massive public outrage for having finished behind the safety car.

After McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo pulled off by the side of the track, a safety car was brought in Lap 47. This safety car was continued till the very last lap.

With the safety car’s presence, Verstappen picked up his win. He was followed by Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Mercedes’ George Russell in P2, and P3, respectively.