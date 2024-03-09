Sauber Boss Labels Carlos Sainz an ‘Important Driver’ as Audi Takes 100% Control of the Team From 2026

After getting the pink slip from Ferrari, Carlos Sainz is a free agent for 2025. Given the kind of performance he has shown in the last few years, the Spaniard is a driver in high demand in this year’s driver market. His strongest links have been with Sauber which will become Audi from 2026 onwards. Sauber boss Alessandro Alumni Bravi has also openly acknowledged that Sainz is an ‘important driver’ as a future option for them. This statement has come amid the news that Audi will be taking 100% control of the Swiss team in 2026.

According to SoyMotor, Alumni Bravi said, “It is clear that Carlos is an important driver and we have to look for our best driver lineup for 2025-2026, taking into account that our future is Audi. Sainz is an important driver, like others. And we want the best team.”

The Sauber boss’s statement sounds interesting given this is one of the first times the Hinwil-based outfit have mentioned Sainz and Audi together as part of their future plans. Before this, only reports came out that Audi wants the #55 driver as part of their F1 team’s driver lineup from 2026.

Although, there is more logic behind the Spaniard being strongly rumored to go to Audi (currently Sauber) for 2025 and beyond. His father Carlos Sainz Sr. has strong links with Audi and drives for the German brand in Rallying events like Dakar.

Even before Lewis Hamilton replaced him at Ferrari in 2025, the Sainz-Audi rumors existed. Many reports suggested that the Spaniard was possibly speaking to Audi for a seat in 2025 or ’26.

Audi is joining F1 as an engine manufacturer and a works team. They had intended to complete a 75% takeover of the Sauber outfit. However, now the German brand has confirmed that they will complete a 100% takeover, as per Formula1.com, taking full control of the Swiss team from 2026. Oliver Hoffman from Audi will come in to head their F1 program. Meanwhile, they already have Andreas Seidl who will retain his role as the CEO of the team.

What are the chances of Carlos Sainz joining Sauber-Audi?

Currently, Sauber have both their drivers running out of contract in 2024. Both Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu want to stay at the Swiss team, given Audi is coming in 2026. However, with a dynamic top driver like Carlos Sainz available, he may likely replace either Bottas or Zhou.

For now, it is very difficult to say who may Sainz replace. Both Bottas and Zhou have shown decent performances, despite the limitations of the machinery they have got. Audi may look to retain the experienced Finn, who is also a 10-time Grand Prix winner.

Although, there have also been reports that Audi may want a fresh slate in terms of its driver lineup. So there are possibilities that they retain neither Bottas nor Zhou. Sauber Academy driver Theo Pourchaire has been knocking on the door for quite some time now. Thus, Audi may bring in the promising Frenchman alongside Sainz.

So, Sainz has a reliable option to switch with Sauber and Audi. From his future career perspective, it is a dicey call to make. Given Audi may not be competitive right from the word go, the 29-year-old may be thinking twice before signing for them. Currently in his prime in terms of age, Sainz may not want to wait till 2028 or 2029 to get a race-winning or championship-winning car from the German brand.

The Spaniard has been driving in F1 for almost a decade with only two Grand Prix wins. So, besides Audi, the #55 driver would look at other available options too. Red Bull is a possibility given Sergio Perez’s inconsistent form in the last 12 months. Even Mercedes could be a good team for Sainz, completing a barter swap with Hamilton replacing him at Ferrari. All in all, with several drivers out of contract, the market is wide open for a top driver like Sainz.