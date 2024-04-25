Jamahal Hill Values Rematch Against Alex Pereira More Over Reclaiming UFC Title

The former UFC light heavyweight champ, Jamahal Hill still feels he can get the better of his UFC 300 rival, Alex Pereira. ‘Sweet Dreams’ tasted defeat in his first encounter against the current UFC light heavyweight champ at UFC 300. But, he hasn’t given up on his hopes of defeating ‘Poatan’. Recently, Hill was interviewed by the famed MMA coverage persona, ‘The Schmo’, where he revealed his future targets in the UFC.

After discussing his upcoming UFC 303 matchup, the Michigan native disclosed that he currently values a rematch against ‘Poatan’ more. Hill even stated that he will prioritize the rematch over getting back the UFC light heavyweight title.

Hill was extremely confident about getting the better of the former kickboxing champion throughout the buildup to their UFC 300 main event encounter. However, Pereira gained a rather easy victory over him via a first-round KO. Thus, it’s quite apparent that ‘Sweet Dreams’ hasn’t moved on from his loss yet.

Hill’s next rival’s name at UFC 303 is not Alex Pereira. But the 36-year-old Brazilian still stands as his primary target. Hill said,

“Honestly, for me, it’s not even about the gold strap. It’s about getting back to that fight. I wanna fight Alex again, just because of the narrative that has been surrounding it. I know what I was feeling in there.”

Well, Hill might have put his wish before the UFC community through this interview. But it won’t be wrong to say that a victory in his upcoming fight will only make his voice stronger and increase the chances of getting his demand fulfilled.

Will Jamahal Hill be able to get the better of his UFC 303 rival?

Hill has his next fight booked for the coveted date of June 29. This date is special for UFC fans as it will also feature the much-awaited UFC return of Conor McGregor. Hill will take the octagon just before the McGregor vs. Chandler main event of UFC 303, against the UFC light heavyweight, Khalil Rountree Jr.

‘The War Horse’ is on a five-fight winning streak currently. Hence, it’s quite expected that he will walk to the octagon with high spirits. A look at Rountree’s record bears testimony to his ferocious KO power, which has earned him a plethora of victories till date.

For Hill, he should approach the fight with caution since he is coming off a defeat against a similar kind of KO artist. A victory against Rountree will provide him with an elevated chance of facing ‘Poatan’ again. For now, everything rests on how well Hill can tackle the Rountree threat on June 29.