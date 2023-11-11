Schumacher Family Member Sets the Record Straight: Don’t Compare Max Verstappen to Michael

In any sport across the globe, the champions of the present are placed against the champions of the past to gauge who the better champ is. For the last three years, Max Verstappen has become the man people compare to some of the greats, such as Michael Schumacher and Ayrton Senna.

Advertisement

The 26-year-old is in the form of his life, as he chases one record after another. Recently, the Dutchman overtook Alain Prost (5th overall) in the list of most career race wins, having notched up his 52nd win in Sao Paulo. Next up is the record of Sebastian Vettel, who has 53 wins to his name. Given his form, it looks likely that Verstappen will overtake the German’s tally by the time the season ends.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/clappedsti/status/1723044647461650809?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

After that, it will only be Michael Schumacher and Lewis Hamilton who will stand above Verstappen on the list. As comparisons are already underway between Verstappen and Schumacher, the latter’s brother, Ralf Schumacher, believes there shouldn’t be any comparisons between the two, as reported by Formula Passion.

“Victory after victory, Verstappen continues to write history and simply made no mistakes in Brazil. However, I am not in favor of making comparisons with my brother or Ayrton Senna. They were exceptional in their time.”

While refusing to compare his brother and the current world champion, Schumacher said comparisons between teammates are better. However, Schumacher did not turn away from complimenting the talent that is Max Verstappen by saying he is “exceptional for the way he wins.” Schumacher also said if one were to compare Sergio Perez’s performances with Verstappen, the latter’s prowess is undeniable.

Despite the brother’s words, the similarities between Max Verstappen and Michael Schumacher are unreal

In an interview with Planet F1, former Benetton team principal Joan Villadelprat spoke of the striking similarities that Schumacher and Verstappen share. Having served as the team principal when Schumacher drove for Benetton, Villadelprat says when the German driver came to his team, he had a lot of natural ability but made many mistakes. He added the same was the case with Verstappen when he joined Toro Rosso and in the first couple of years with Red Bull.

Advertisement

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/F1GuyDan/status/1721523771838734833?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the duo starting their F1 careers at different ages, both grew quickly and soon became very dominant drivers on the grid. According to Villadelprat, both drivers can get the absolute best out of their cars, no matter what the situation is. Furthermore, the 68-year-old believes that while other drivers’ mind goes haywire whenever there is an issue with their car, both Schumacher and Verstappen are much more collected and display mental strength of the highest order.