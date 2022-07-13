“Can I have a race without these clowns?” – Sebastian Vettel blasts at Pierre Gasly, and Alex Albon for reckless driving

Sebastian Vettel throws a passionate rant on his radio after Pierre Gasly collided with the German during the 2022 Austrian GP.

Sebastian Vettel had a weekend to forget at the Red Bull Ring. The German failed to register any points in the 2022 Austrian GP. And the former World Champion was out of luck when he could have made an impact.

Vettel finished dead last in the Qualifying session on Friday. He had a lap time deleted for exceeding track limits. While later that day, the German would receive a hefty $25,000 fine for misconduct in the driver’s briefing session.

Vettel made progress in the sprint race on Saturday. But while making a move on the Williams of Alex Albon, his rear tyre made contact with Albon’s front. Vettel spun and was beached on the gravel. He would retire later as the car suffered significant damage.

On Saturday, Vettel started the race 18th. He made slow progress and eventually made it to P14. On Lap 38, while battling for 13th with Pierre Gasly, the Frenchman hit the rear of Seb’s car.

Seb was making an identical move on the outside and the move ended with him spinning onto the gravel trap. Gasly was given a 5-second time penalty, but Vettel staunchly remarked on the move on his team radio.

They literally made Sebastian Vettel, one of the kindest drivers on the grid lose his patience and say “CAN I HAVE A RACE WITHOUT THESE CLOWNS?!”. I’m looking at you Albon and Gasly, good job boys.🤦🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/QjHD3rvNpT — Ebru (@burgonya) July 10, 2022

His race engineer asked about the condition of his car and tyres. To which Vettel replied in fury, “He has to give up that corner, I was in front of him. What is wrong with these people?”

“I think it’s ok, not sure about the car though.” In a reference to Albon and Gasly, he further added, “Man, man, man…can I have a race without these clowns?” Vettel finished the race in P17.

Sebastian Vettel’s future in F1

Sebastian Vettel has entered the twilight years of his racing career. The 35-year-old Aston Martin driver has a contract expiring at the end of the season.

And reports claim the former World Champion has little to no interest in continuing with Aston Martin. Vettel wants to contest for race wins and wants to drive a car that allows him to.

But with reliability issues and lack of Pace, Aston Martin may not be able to suffice the ambition of the German. He will be making a decision after the summer break.

Part 5! Who does Seb think will be the 2022 champion? This was filmed pre-Silverstone. Credit to Elissa for filming 💚 @AstonMartinF1 Hope the audio-visual uploads properly this time on here! pic.twitter.com/GwBHYrGDBi — Jamna (@JamnaJW) July 11, 2022

Seb will look for a move into another F1 team. But with all top teams sealed up with their driver line-ups, McLaren has emerged as a destination. Or we could see Seb leaving F1 and moving to another challenge!

