Sebastian Vettel Made a Trip Down Memory Lane With Red Bull’s Championship Winning 2011 Beast: “Feels Like a Time Capsule”

Sebastian Vettel recently got to drive his championship-winning car from 2011, making him go down memory lane. So much so that the German former driver said, as per Bild, that it made him feel like he was in a time capsule. Vettel got the chance to do this during this year’s Red Bull event at Nurburgring.

For almost eight years, Vettel has been a prized asset for Red Bull and its fraternity. During these years, the German star picked up four F1 world championships and helped the team win multiple Constructors’ championships as well.

However, the 36-year-old left the Austrian team and switched to Ferrari for further success. Despite this, Vettel has always been a favorite character on the Bulls team. The 2023 Nurburgring Nordschleife was an elite example of that.

Sebastian Vettel had a trip down memory lane with his Red Bull

Vettel recently took part in this year’s showdown run at Nurburgring Nordschleife. He demonstrated a run with his 2011 RB7, driving which he claimed 11 wins in 19 races and won the F1 title that year.

Talking about this, the four-time world champion said, “Sitting in the car now feels like a time capsule. Memories come back. There are even a few guys from the crew from back then.”

As Vettel was busy tearing down the track with his naturally aspirated V-8 engine by Renault, former Red Bull star and veteran F1 commentator David Coulthard also took part in the showdown run. Nevertheless, there were two leading names that could not make it till there.

Who else wanted to be there at the 2023 Nurburgring event?

Apart from Sebastian Vettel and David Coulthard, Daniel Ricciardo and Max Verstappen also wanted to be present at this year’s Nurburgring Nordschleife showdown event by Red Bull.

While Verstappen was denied to take part in the race due to a license issue of the track, Ricciardo missed his chance as he was injured. The Australian was said to be a part of the show when he was the reserve driver at Red Bull.

Following this, he got promoted as a driver to AlphaTauri and is now out, injured. However, his teammate Yuki Tsunoda got his chance to drive the $543k worth of Honda NSX GT3 Evo out for a spin.