mobile app bar

“Hamilton’s Single Biggest Ambition”: Lewis Aims for Vengeance After the ‘Robbery’ He Suffered in 2021″

Aishwary Gaonkar
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 5, 2021

44 Lewis Hamilton GBR, Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team , F1 Grand Prix of Saudi Arabia at Jeddah Corniche Circuit on December 5, 2021 | Credits: IMAGO / HochZwei

The last time Lewis Hamilton came close to winning the F1 championship was on that fateful night in Abu Dhabi in 2021, when a last-lap fiasco allowed Max Verstappen to beat him. A combination of “human error” from race director Michael Masi and luck on Verstappen’s part determined the outcome. Since then, Hamilton has been eyeing revenge.

Hamilton was coasting that evening in Yas Island until a safety car intervention changed the course of F1 history. The 12-second advantage he held over Verstappen vanished, allowing Verstappen a free pit stop. Additionally, all the lapped cars between them were moved out of the way, giving Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton when the race resumed on the final lap.

There was outrage up and down the paddock, but nothing could be done. Hamilton had lost. Robbed—a term many of his loyal supporters used to describe the outcome.

While Hamilton hasn’t dwelled on the past as much as his supporters, deep down, there’s nothing he would love more than a shot at redemption—winning his eighth world title with Ferrari.

BBC’s Andrew Benson also underscored the same while previewing Hamilton’s move to Maranello. He stated how winning that record world championship and avenging his 2021 title loss would be his primary goal at his new team. He said,

“Hamilton’s single biggest ambition is to win the record eighth title of which he feels he was robbed by race director Michael Masi making up the rules and mishandling a late safety-car period”.

The question now is—can Hamilton settle the score in 2025?

At the moment, it’s difficult to predict anything given Ferrari’s position after pre-season testing in Bahrain. The SF-25 has the potential to be a race winner, much like its predecessor. But there’s no clear indication that the car is worthy enough to make a solid charge for the title.

Sadly for Hamilton, this means that he won’t be one of the favorites to earn the crown this year.

Hamilton and Ferrari’s hopes for 2025

McLaren is the favorite heading into the season opener in Australia this week, where the pecking order will become much clearer. The Woking-based team is also expected to defend its Constructors’ crown, while Lando Norris aims to make amends for last year and secure his first Drivers’ title.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain suggested that McLaren was the fastest, but Ferrari and Mercedes were not far behind. However, closing the gap to the papaya squad will require significant development.

Last season, Ferrari had a slow start, but a late surge brought them within just 14 points of McLaren. This year, they’ll aim to make progress earlier to catch up—and ideally surpass—them more quickly.

If that happens, Hamilton can certainly capitalize on the SF-25’s improved potential. Even his teammate, Charles Leclerc, would enter the equation, as the Monegasque has been a Ferrari protégé for years and knows the team inside out after six seasons.

However, what could tilt the battle in Hamilton’s favor is his championship-winning experience—something neither Leclerc nor Norris possess. The McLaren driver, in particular, showed cracks under pressure last season while fighting Verstappen for the 2024 title. If history repeats itself, he could struggle against a seasoned competitor like Hamilton.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Aishwary Gaonkar

Aishwary Gaonkar

linkedin-iconyoutube-icon

Aishwary Gaonkar is the F1 Editor at The SportsRush. Having written over 1500 articles about different aspects of the sport, Aishwary passionately likes to dive deep into the intricacies of the on-track events. He has been an avid F1 fan since the 2011 season, amid Sebastian Vettel's dominance. Besides the 4-time champion, he also likes Fernando Alonso and Kimi Raikkonen. Among the current drivers, he thinks Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri have championship-winning caliber. His favorite F1 moment is watching Vettel win the championship in 2012 at the Brazil finale. Longing for a Ferrari world championship, Aishwary is also a fan of Aston Martin's underdog story and their bid to win the F1 championship. Other than F1, he follows tennis and cricket too.

Share this article

Don’t miss these