“Hamilton’s Single Biggest Ambition”: Lewis Aims for Vengeance After the ‘Robbery’ He Suffered in 2021″

The last time Lewis Hamilton came close to winning the F1 championship was on that fateful night in Abu Dhabi in 2021, when a last-lap fiasco allowed Max Verstappen to beat him. A combination of “human error” from race director Michael Masi and luck on Verstappen’s part determined the outcome. Since then, Hamilton has been eyeing revenge.

Hamilton was coasting that evening in Yas Island until a safety car intervention changed the course of F1 history. The 12-second advantage he held over Verstappen vanished, allowing Verstappen a free pit stop. Additionally, all the lapped cars between them were moved out of the way, giving Verstappen a clear run at Hamilton when the race resumed on the final lap.

There was outrage up and down the paddock, but nothing could be done. Hamilton had lost. Robbed—a term many of his loyal supporters used to describe the outcome.

While Hamilton hasn’t dwelled on the past as much as his supporters, deep down, there’s nothing he would love more than a shot at redemption—winning his eighth world title with Ferrari.

BBC’s Andrew Benson also underscored the same while previewing Hamilton’s move to Maranello. He stated how winning that record world championship and avenging his 2021 title loss would be his primary goal at his new team. He said,

“Hamilton’s single biggest ambition is to win the record eighth title of which he feels he was robbed by race director Michael Masi making up the rules and mishandling a late safety-car period”.

The question now is—can Hamilton settle the score in 2025?

At the moment, it’s difficult to predict anything given Ferrari’s position after pre-season testing in Bahrain. The SF-25 has the potential to be a race winner, much like its predecessor. But there’s no clear indication that the car is worthy enough to make a solid charge for the title.

Sadly for Hamilton, this means that he won’t be one of the favorites to earn the crown this year.

Hamilton and Ferrari’s hopes for 2025

McLaren is the favorite heading into the season opener in Australia this week, where the pecking order will become much clearer. The Woking-based team is also expected to defend its Constructors’ crown, while Lando Norris aims to make amends for last year and secure his first Drivers’ title.

Pre-season testing in Bahrain suggested that McLaren was the fastest, but Ferrari and Mercedes were not far behind. However, closing the gap to the papaya squad will require significant development.

Last season, Ferrari had a slow start, but a late surge brought them within just 14 points of McLaren. This year, they’ll aim to make progress earlier to catch up—and ideally surpass—them more quickly.

If that happens, Hamilton can certainly capitalize on the SF-25’s improved potential. Even his teammate, Charles Leclerc, would enter the equation, as the Monegasque has been a Ferrari protégé for years and knows the team inside out after six seasons.

However, what could tilt the battle in Hamilton’s favor is his championship-winning experience—something neither Leclerc nor Norris possess. The McLaren driver, in particular, showed cracks under pressure last season while fighting Verstappen for the 2024 title. If history repeats itself, he could struggle against a seasoned competitor like Hamilton.