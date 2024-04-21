Sebastian Vettel Launches $74 ‘Limited Edition’ Forever Senna T-Shirt to Honor Ayrton Senna

Many Formula 1 legends leave an impact on the next generation of drivers. For Sebastian Vettel, that was Ayrton Senna. The Brazilian was a class apart and left a lasting impact on Vettel despite his limited racing years. The German’s father was a fan of the Brazilian and the admiration carried forward. The four-time champion even admitted his first memory of Formula 1 was Senna’s first home race win in 1991 when he was 3 years old. Now, Sebastian Vettel has launched limited-edition merchandise to honor his F1 hero.

It all began, as mentioned earlier, thanks to this father. Vettel’s father was a huge fan and instilled the same appreciation from a young age with merchandise like the Senna doll and a small Senna toy car.

However, Vettel only witnessed his idol during a practice session in Hockenheim but never met him as the McLaren legend’s fatal accident happened when he was 7. His admiration grew after he heard stories of a compassionate Senna helping the less privileged in his country.

30 years later, the German is continuing the efforts with a collaboration with the Senna Foundation. He has launched a limited edition t-shirt and balaclava. Retailing at $74 and $73 respectively, the two items are available to purchase on Vettel’s website. Both merchandise read “Senna #Forever” across them painted in his famous red, green, and blue colors.

It’s all to celebrate the legend who lost his life after a fatal accident during the 1994 San Marino GP. The three-time world champion crashed into a concrete barrier from the race’s lead which eventually led to his demise. So, despite an untimely end, the Brazilian legend lives #Forever in the hearts and minds of many.

About Vettel’s endeavor, it is not a one-off as the German has many other activities going on after he retired from F1.

Sebastian Vettel a champion of diversity and sustainability

Sebastian Vettel was one of the few drivers in the circus using his platform for the greater good. Even after his retirement, the German has kept up the effort on various fronts. He made it evident during the 2023 Japanese GP as he installed bee hotels on the Suzuka circuit. Using his influence, he used the entire grid’s support to spread the message for the environment.

Not just bees, the German is also a champion of diversity. He hosted a karting race with 8 young women in Jeddah back in 2021 and is an advocate for women in motorsport. The former Red Bull champion also sported a helmet with rainbow colors supporting the LGBTQIA+ community for equal rights. These are a few areas where Vettel is trying to make a difference.

However, as time passes, we might see him back in the limelight. With the second year on the sidelines after retiring at the end of 2022, Vettel has been seldom linked with a return. Mercedes was an option but those suggestions have subsided. A return with a German team on the grid is always an option. However, so far, it’s all speculation about his return.