Sebastian Vettel was in talks to return to Red Bull after his stint at $1.35 Billion team

Sebastian Vettel revealed in the Italian GP he was in talks with Christian Horner and Helmut Marko to return to Red Bull Racing.

These talks took place in 2020 when Alex Albon’s seat was in doubt and after Vettel was looking to sign a deal with Aston Martin after a six-season long sting with $1.35 Billion worth of Ferrari F1 team. However, a return for the German “was never really close”.

The German said that his talks took place much before Albon was in contention to leave Red Bull. He added that a return was never really close due to Albon’s situation at the time.

The four-time world champion said that he spoke to Horner and Marko but the talks were not concrete. He told the media: “I know, Christian, I know Helmut. So for sure. I had a, you know, sort of brief chat with them, but never really anything serious.”

Vettel has won four world championships during his time at the Milton-Keynes-based team. A return for the German was not concrete but would have made things interesting at Red Bull.

With Max Verstappen and Vettel driving for the team, it would have been interesting how the power dynamics at Red Bull would work.

Sebastian Vettel is unsure of Formula 1 return after retirement

Vettel has been part of Formula 1 since 2007. He has had a successful career with four world titles to his name. As the sun goes down on his career, it is unsure whether he has a return to Formula 1 in his mind.

The Aston Martin driver said that he is not considering anything currently but did not rule out potentially returning to a non-racing role. When asked by the media, the German responded: “At the moment, I’m not considering anything, because, you know, I’m stepping away”

Vettel would not be the first driver to return to Formula 1 after retirement. He would join the likes of Fernando Alonso and Michael Schumacher in returning to the sport after retirement.

