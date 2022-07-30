Sebastian Vettel’s $248,369 contribution opens up a school in Togo

Sebastian Vettel’s helmet from Ferrari days generated $248,369 from an auction which allowed a seamstress school to open in Togo.

The four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel is among the most concerned and politically active drivers on the F1 grid. There is no doubt that he would be involved in several philanthropic projects.

However, he hardly makes them public. But one initiative caught the eye of the media. In 2020, Vettel gave away one of his helmets from Ferrari days for an auction.

The sale of the prized asset generated approximately $250,000. The sum generated was divided between two charitable foundations— Kindern Eine Chance which helps educate disadvantaged children in Uganda, and Des Sourires Pour Le Togo, which implements sustainable and social projects for the children of Togo.

On Friday, the latter organization revealed that they have managed to open a seamstress school. Moreover, they also credited Vettel for his generous contribution.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Des sourires pour le Togo (@sourirestogo)

Also read: Watch Max Verstappen fans burn 7-time World Champion’s merchandise ahead of Hungarian GP

Sebastian Vettel leaving F1 because of his values?

On Thursday, Vettel shocked the whole F1 fraternity when he announced that he would be retiring from F1 at the end of this year. In his four-minute-long video, he pointed out several reasons for his exit.

He started by saying he wanted to give time to his family and see his kids growing up. However, he also mentioned that his values now conflict with the business of F1.

Sebastian Vettel is more than an F1 driver 💚 pic.twitter.com/riHrHy1ZFZ — ESPN F1 (@ESPNF1) July 28, 2022

The 34-year-old race driver is a staunch activist for environmental conversation. In recent years, he has used his platform to spread awareness. but he has been criticized for his involvement in F1, which also heavily contributes to global carbon emissions.

Vettel himself admitted that he has been in a dilemma about his profession since he also thinks that F1 is not doing enough to preserve the environment.

So, Vettel, in his video, mentioned the same reason but didn’t vilify F1 for their role in environmental degradation. Moreover, it’s also speculated that Vettel has finally come on social media only to spread awareness on social issues.

Also read: Aston Martin’s $100,000 new rear wing irks other teams; bending rules for Sebastian Vettel’s last few success?