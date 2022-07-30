F1

Sebastian Vettel’s $248,369 contribution opens up a school in Togo

Sebastian Vettel's $248,369 contribution opens up a school in Togo
Tanish Chachra

Previous Article
IND W vs PAK W T20 2022 records: IND vs PAK Women head to head record in T20 Commonwealth Games
Next Article
6'6" Michael Jordan's "Damn, young fella, damn, y’all done?" response to 6'11" Kevin Garnett put the rookie in his place   
F1 Latest News
"He the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere!"- F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary
“He the type of guy who puts it on pole out of absolutely nowhere!”- F1 twitter cries in happiness as 24 year old George Russell takes his first ever Formula 1 pole In Hungary

Mercedes fans rejoice as George Russell takes his first ever Formula One pole position out…