Max Verstappen Extends Olive Leaf to Lewis Hamilton With Surprising Statement

Lewis Hamilton has faced several foes during his illustrious and lengthy F1 career. Among them, Max Verstappen was perhaps the most unique. The Dutchman was arguably one of the very few young drivers who threatened Hamilton as he did. Previously, the other drivers who had successfully launched a challenge to Hamilton were mostly well-established drivers like Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel, and Nico Rosberg, among others. However, Verstappen grabbed his first opportunity to fight with Hamilton for the title in 2021 with both hands. Although Verstappen managed to defeat Hamilton for the title, he understood how much it took out of him to defeat the seven-time world champion. The 26-year-old has now reflected on the same and lauded Hamilton for arguably being his greatest-ever rival.

While speaking to the media as quoted by @fiagirly on X (formerly Twitter), Verstappen said, “Of course, we had a big rivalry in 2021 but ultimately we do have a lot of respect for each other. He is definitely up there as one of the greatest drivers ever“.

Despite how fierce and at times controversial their 2021 championship fight was, Verstappen yet added, “I have no need or desire to deny that. Consistency is his key, and staying on top of his game. The way he has managed his championships is very impressive. He has stood up when he needed to and made the difference“.

Such high praise from Verstappen directed at Hamilton was perhaps unthinkable a couple of years ago. However, as the rivalry has subsided, so has the hostility toward each other.

Similarly to Verstappen, even Hamilton thinks highly of the Dutchman. The Briton proved the same by pointing out how Verstappen is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after drivers because of the way he has dominated F1 in the past few seasons.

Lewis Hamilton picks Max Verstappen as his perfect replacement at Mercedes

Ever since Lewis Hamilton made the announcement that he will move to Ferrari in 2025, several drivers have been linked to replace him at Mercedes. However, Toto Wolff wants to find the best possible driver to replace the seven-time world champion.

Max Verstappen is perhaps one of the few drivers who would be on top of Wolff’s shortlist, considering Mercedes’ requirements. Even Hamilton is of the opinion that Verstappen could be an ideal replacement for him.

As quoted by the Independent, Hamilton said, “I wouldn’t say I am surprised that he (Verstappen) is being considered. He is a great driver. If you run a team, you want the best driver and a driver that brings in the eyeballs and brings in the sponsorship and he is one of those.”

Considering how both Hamilton and Verstappen have praised each other recently, the two seem to have come a long way in leaving their fiery relationship behind. However, with Hamilton set to move to Ferrari in 2025, there is a chance that the Briton and Verstappen could reignite their rivalry.