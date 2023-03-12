Sebastian Vettel’s Number 1 Mechanic at Aston Martin Did Not ‘Like’ the 4X World Champion

In today’s scenario, Sebastian Vettel is one of the most recognized and lovable drivers out there. Despite retiring at the end of the 2022 season, everyone around the paddock still talks about him.

However, not all the talks were about praising the four-time world champion. As happened recently when his number 1 mechanic revealed that he did not like Vettel at first.

Mikey Brown, the former mechanic of the German champion has recently revealed that he did not like the former Red Bull star initially. He shared in the Pitstop podcast that he wasn’t a Red Bull fan and hence, he did not like him. Later on, when he joined Aston Martin from Ferrari, things began to change.

Brown went on to say that having him in the team and the car was incredible. Being his mechanic was even more and most importantly he referred to the German pilot as an absolute legend.

Being a top-notch human being, the 4x world champion was someone one can learn from, the mechanic further said.

Someone who did the talking on track, the Aston Martin mechanic was full of praise for the German. From not liking him to praising him in the highest regard, this was the level of U-turn the current Fernando Alonso mechanic had for the 4x champion.

Sebastian Vettel congratulated Fernando Alonso

The opening race of the 2023 season saw a different Fernando Alonso. The man who once fought for victories and podiums vanished in the last few years. But the new season brought in a new Alonso.

As the Spanish driver put in valiant efforts to snatch the podium from his old team, a congratulation arrived from an unlikely source.

Former Aston Martin driver Vettel congratulated the current driver Fernando Alonso on his podium on the inaugural race. He texted mechanic Brown about Alonso’s achievement.

From starting in P5, the Spaniard put on some brilliant manoeuvres to go past Lewis Hamilton, George Russell, and Carlos Sainz to stand on the podium in Bahrain.

Vettel left a big void in F1

From joining F1 in 2007, Vettel raced for 16 straight seasons, until he retired in 2022. Racing with five different teams, the 35-year-old has been an instrumental and a regular name in the F1 paddock for almost one and a half decades. However, his departure has left a void in the sport and needs to be filled.

Calling Vettel a big personality, F1 commentator Ted Kravitz feels the gap left by the German champion needs to be filled by the new drivers.

The British reporter also added that he and Daniel Ricciardo helped promote the sport worldwide. Moreover, the German driver was also involved in humanitarian aid, a rare scene in drivers off late.

All in all, Vettel has been an instrumental figure in the sport and one just simply can’t replace the German driver this easily.

