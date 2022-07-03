“It was so, so painful” – Lewis Hamilton talks about shaking hands with Max Verstappen after 2021 Abu Dhabi GP

Lewis Hamilton congratulated Max Verstappen even after losing the championship title at the controversial 2021 Abu Dhabi GP.

Lewis Hamilton lost the 2021 championship title following a controversial end to the 2021 Abu Dhabi GP. However, despite losing his eighth title win, he went ahead and congratulated his rival Max Verstappen and his father.

Speaking to young people in a talk organised by Sky Sports F1, Hamilton highlighted the importance of shaking hands with Verstappen after losing his record eighth title.

“My dad put a value inside me about never giving up, and the easiest thing to do is to give up, but it’s not how you fall, it’s about how you get up,” the Briton said.

“In that moment for me, no matter how painful it was – and it was so, so painful – just knowing there would be a kid watching… me shaking his hand just shows there is strength within regardless and I’m going to rise again.”

Furthermore, the seven-time world champion said that he is taking the same mentality in the 2022 season even though Mercedes is not performing that well.

Lewis Hamilton has learned more from failures

Mercedes’ W13 has gotten off on the wrong foot with the 2022 technical regulations. Hamilton is suffering a lot from the porpoising problems of his car.

He even suffered severe back pain after the race in Azerbaijan GP. But he said that no matter what he’s trying to be a better teammate.

He has realised that there are other areas in which he needs to strengthen his skills. Furthermore, Hamilton explained how he has learned to deal with what he perceived as failures.

“My whole life I’ve focused on winning is everything. Work towards winning. And so anything but, at times, has felt like a failure. I would say that actually, I’ve learnt more from the failures. Success and everything is a beautiful thing but you learn the way, way more when you stumble, and fall.”

“I used to dwell on things for such a long time, but now I’m able to move on and just apply myself better next time. Work harder, dig deeper, study more – whatever it may be,” he concluded.

