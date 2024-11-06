Seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari’s Red Overalls Would Be “Strange” for Valtteri Bottas

The 2024 season is winding down to a close, and so is Lewis Hamilton’s time as a Mercedes driver. He will join Ferrari next season, which is set to be one of the most anticipated moments in recent F1 history. Even Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas is excited by the prospect of seeing the sport’s most decorated driver represent its most successful team.

That said, Bottas did admit that it would be weird to see Hamilton at Ferrari. “It will be initially quite strange to see Lewis is red,” Bottas said to TalkSport.

In his illustrious career so far, Hamilton has driven for only two teams: McLaren and Mercedes. Naturally, he’s only featured in either white or black (sometimes with silver) overalls, which is why seeing him in red would take some getting used to.

…btw, Lewis Hamilton to Ferrari is here we go — agreed and confirmed pic.twitter.com/lMcefMKHQj — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 1, 2024

However, Bottas stated that it would only be a matter of time before the Ferrari colors become synonymous with Hamilton, just like Mercedes’ had, since he joined the Silver Arrows in 2013. It will be the start of a new era, both for him and F1 as a whole, Bottas added.

The former Mercedes driver also admitted to having spoken to Hamilton about this move. He revealed that the 39-year-old is as motivated as ever and is keen to get back to the very top of F1.

Can Ferrari help Hamilton win title number 8?

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton has been handicapped on the track since the start of the 2022 season, owing to Mercedes entering a slump. It was one of the key factors in his deciding to jump ship to Ferrari in 2025, as he hopes to secure title number eight — an unprecedented feat.

Given Ferrari’s impressive pace in recent weeks, the Maranello-based team could certainly mount a title challenge in 2025, especially if they secure extra funding by winning the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Just as Hamilton chose Mercedes over McLaren in 2013 and went on to dominate F1, his decision to join Ferrari now looks like the right move as well.

The Silver Arrows have struggled to nail their concepts under the ground-effect regulations. Aside from a few rare occasions where they were competitive enough to contend for wins, Mercedes has arguably been the fourth-fastest car on average over the past three years.

As a result, Hamilton has struggled massively with pace, which in turn took a toll on his confidence. It looks from the outside that he cannot wait for Abu Dhabi (the 2024 season finale) to roll by so that he can call it quits at the Brackley-based team.