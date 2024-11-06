mobile app bar

Seeing Lewis Hamilton in Ferrari’s Red Overalls Would Be “Strange” for Valtteri Bottas

Anirban Aly Mandal
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton at Interlagos, Brazil

01.11.2024, xrarjax, Motorsport FIA Formel 1, Großer Preis von Brasilien 2024 emspor, v.l. Valteri Bottas (Sauber Stake F1 Team) Startnummer 77, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes AMG Petronas) Startnummer 44 Sao Paulo | Credits- IMAGO / Jan Huebner

The 2024 season is winding down to a close, and so is Lewis Hamilton’s time as a Mercedes driver. He will join Ferrari next season, which is set to be one of the most anticipated moments in recent F1 history. Even Hamilton’s former teammate Valtteri Bottas is excited by the prospect of seeing the sport’s most decorated driver represent its most successful team.

That said, Bottas did admit that it would be weird to see Hamilton at Ferrari. “It will be initially quite strange to see Lewis is red,” Bottas said to TalkSport.

In his illustrious career so far, Hamilton has driven for only two teams: McLaren and Mercedes. Naturally, he’s only featured in either white or black (sometimes with silver) overalls, which is why seeing him in red would take some getting used to.

However, Bottas stated that it would only be a matter of time before the Ferrari colors become synonymous with Hamilton, just like Mercedes’ had, since he joined the Silver Arrows in 2013. It will be the start of a new era, both for him and F1 as a whole, Bottas added.

The former Mercedes driver also admitted to having spoken to Hamilton about this move. He revealed that the 39-year-old is as motivated as ever and is keen to get back to the very top of F1.

Can Ferrari help Hamilton win title number 8?

Seven-time World Champion Hamilton has been handicapped on the track since the start of the 2022 season, owing to Mercedes entering a slump. It was one of the key factors in his deciding to jump ship to Ferrari in 2025, as he hopes to secure title number eight — an unprecedented feat.

Given Ferrari’s impressive pace in recent weeks, the Maranello-based team could certainly mount a title challenge in 2025, especially if they secure extra funding by winning the Constructors’ Championship this season.

Just as Hamilton chose Mercedes over McLaren in 2013 and went on to dominate F1, his decision to join Ferrari now looks like the right move as well.

The Silver Arrows have struggled to nail their concepts under the ground-effect regulations. Aside from a few rare occasions where they were competitive enough to contend for wins, Mercedes has arguably been the fourth-fastest car on average over the past three years.

As a result, Hamilton has struggled massively with pace, which in turn took a toll on his confidence. It looks from the outside that he cannot wait for Abu Dhabi (the 2024 season finale) to roll by so that he can call it quits at the Brackley-based team.

Post Edited By:Somin Bhattacharjee

About the author

Anirban Aly Mandal

Anirban Aly Mandal

linkedin-icon

Anirban Aly Mandal is an F1 writer at The SportsRush, with over 1000 articles under his belt, Anirban's love for F1 started when he discovered a copy of F1 2014 on his computer. With over half a decade's worth of time spent religiously following the sport, he’s dived deep into the world of motorsports. However, Anirban's expertise goes beyond just writing - he has also written several academic papers focused on the domain of motorsports and the law. His passion for the sport is so immense that he aspires to work as a legal advisor in the most prestigious racing series in the world someday. When it comes to Formula 1, Anirban finds great pleasure in re-watching classic races and idolizes the likes of Ayrton Senna, Nigel Mansell, and Sebastian Vettel. His top picks include Brazil '91, Silverstone '92, and Germany '19. Outside of the sport, Anirban is an avid sim racer, often found racing on titles like Assetto Corsa, F1 22, and Automobilista. Apart from his interests in gaming, Anirban has a keen interest in philosophy, literature and music.

Share this article

Don’t miss these