Self-Proclaimed ‘Adrenaline Junkie’ Lewis Hamilton Finds Pleasure in the Most Mundane Household Chore You Wouldn’t Believe

Widely known for his skills as an F1 driver, Lewis Hamilton dabbles in various other adventure sports such as skiing, surfing, skydiving, parasailing, etc. The Briton loves exhilarating sports as it keeps the adrenaline pumping in his veins, much like when he is racing on an F1 track.

Hamilton has earlier admitted to being an adrenaline junkie and revealed that he is not a fan of the practice sessions as they don’t carry much excitement. The Briton loves to keep himself engaged with high-performance sports, which keep his heartbeat high.

“I am an Adrenaline Junkie. During races, you have these highs, and then after the next couple of days, you are just crashing down. Then you pick a low, and you have to pick yourself back up.”

However, the Briton recently revealed his favorite activity to do at home, and it isn’t one many would expect. In a short clip uploaded on X by user Alina Dan, the 7-time world champion admitted to ironing his clothes being his most-loved activity.

“I literally love ironing.”

Hamilton has rarely shied away from revealing his ironing-loving side, as he often posts videos on social media of him ironing clothes and dancing while doing it. The 38-year-old has mentioned the same during several interviews as well, conveying the message that despite high-speed racing satiating his adrenaline junkie needs, the Briton also finds beauty in the mundane.

Fans love Lewis Hamilton even more after his latest revelation

Hamilton already has a massive fanbase, owing largely to his immensely successful career and his personality. The Briton’s fashion choices are another reason why fans love to catch a glimpse of the 38-year-old. With the Mercedes driver’s latest revelation, his appeal amongst the masses has only gone up, which was evident on X.

One fan pointed out how they and Lewis Hamilton share a similar love for the ironing chore.

Meanwhile another fan recalled an older video of the Briton where he was ironing his clothes.

Despite being one of the most successful drivers to grace the sport of F1, Hamilton has stayed true to his roots, completing the odd jobs of the house on his own. As such, the Briton continues to inspire people to not only stay determined, but also practice the highest order of discipline no matter what they do in life.