Sergio Perez Unshaken: “It Was a Matter of Time Before It Would Happen”

Despite losing the battle for P3 against Fernando Alonso, Sergio Perez seems to have found his lost smile following a strong weekend in Sao Paulo. Setting the pace for the final two races of the season, Perez will look to continue his recently found form and confidence as he details what went right for him and his team in Brazil.

Speaking to SpeedCafe about the slump, Perez admitted to there being no problem in the Red Bull car. He added he and his team were just not able to find the right setup and put it all together. Nonetheless, the Mexican was always confident of finding his form before the season ended.

“I think it was just a matter of time before it will come.”

Locked in a battle for P2 in the driver’s standings with Lewis Hamilton, the strong race pace, coupled with one of Mercedes’ worst race weekends in history, the 33-year-old has been able to build what seems to be an unassailable 32-point lead. Knowing the same, Perez also commented that the race in Sao Paulo was good for them since it allowed him to step closer to securing P2.

With Perez finding form in Brazil, Christian Horner was quick to laud the Mexican for a brilliant drive.

Christian Horner all smiles over the performance of Sergio Perez

It was an all-around great weekend in Sao Paulo for Red Bull, with their second driver finding some much-needed form. Despite him missing out on the podium by a whisker, Horner had no complaints from the 33-year-old, as he praised Perez for driving “brilliantly well” on Sunday. After a rocky qualifying session, Perez went into recovery mode to easily register a third-place finish in the Sprint session while also securing P4 in the feature race.

None of the finishes came straightforward, as the other competitors had a better launch and even led Perez after the initial couple of laps. However, once the Mexican got going, overtaking the middle part of the grid was hardly a challenge for him. Garnering heaps of praise for all his accomplishments, Sergio Perez displayed great grit and determination to come out fighting after a tough few months in F1.