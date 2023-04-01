Sergio Perez’s Complaints After Qualifying DNF Propels Fans To Resurface Toto Wolff ‘Drive To Survive Meme’

Sergio Perez finally started showing some title ambitions for the first time in his Red Bull career. However, his Australian GP qualifying debacle could quash all his hopes this year.

In Q1 of the qualifying, Perez’s car got stuck in the gravel, and from there, he could not resume his Saturday stint. This situation got the red flags out and gave the biggest boost to Max Verstappen, who finally started seeing his teammate as a title threat.

Though, Perez seemed absolutely disappointed with his team. He shouted back at them that he asked the Red Bull personnel to fix the issues he was facing in FP3. “We need to solve that issue man,” said Perez on the Red Bull radio. “It was the same **** issue again.”

The Red Bull star had several problems with his car on Saturday, as Red Bull made urgent fixes after FP3. But alas, none of that helped the 33-year-old, and he will start the race from the back on Sunday.

F1 fans bring out Toto Wolff’s drive to survive meme

The F1 fans on Twitter were quick to make fun of Red Bull amidst Sergio Perez’s retirement. With Checo complaining about the faults in his car, fans instantly brought out the famous Toto Wolff Drive To Survive meme.

Checo has been saying the car is fucked pic.twitter.com/GkNBpEKwQn — ً (@tsimiks) April 1, 2023

O TOTO WOLFF PREVIU O QUE O SERGIO PEREZ DISSE NA AUSTRÁLIA 😅😂 pic.twitter.com/HXYtIxNlRm — EFFE1 (@canaleffe1) April 1, 2023

All fun aside, it would be shattering for Perez, who was seeking a genuine championship boost this weekend. But things don’t generally work out in F1 as initially hoped.

F1 fans think Red Bull deliberately crushed Sergio Perez

Red Bull is infamous for ‘over-supporting’ their marquee drivers. In this case, it’s Verstappen. Perez, ahead of this weekend, thought that his team was supporting him too for the drivers’ championship contention, and Red Bull team principal Christian Horner also backed that narrative.

However, with Perez’s issues not resolved, F1 fans quickly accused Red Bull of malicious intent. Many think that Perez seeing a colossal setback just when he was seriously threatening Perez can’t be a coincidence.

Sergio Perez challenging for a title and suddenly his car has problems. Coincidence? — Stefanie (@fastpitstop) April 1, 2023

But it would be too soon to jump the gun, and the team is yet to justify its stand. Moreover, Perez also spoke in the heat of the moment and is yet to see media with a level-headed mind.