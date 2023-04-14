Sergio Perez’s Father Denies Red Bull’s Special Treatment for “Golden Boy” Max Verstappen

Since the 2023 Saudi Arabian GP, questions have been raised regarding Red Bull’s favoritism for their star driver Max Verstappen. Verstappen was allowed to clock the fastest lap of the race, despite him and his teammate Sergio Perez being instructed not to do so.

The Dutchman extended his lead by a single point because of the lap. He expressed his displeasure in finishing 2nd in the race. While Perez wasn’t happy to see his teammate overruling team orders.

There was speculation ahead of the Australian GP regarding tensions between the Red Bull duo. However, Checo’s father has quashed the rumors claiming all is good between the teammates.

Sergio Perez’s father says no favoritism within Red Bull for Max Verstappen

Antonio Perez Garibay, father of Red Bull driver Sergio Perez responded to questions regarding the team’s favoritism for Max Verstappen. The Mexican claims the team will allow the best driver to win regardless of Verstappen or Perez.

He stated, “Let’s be clear, Red Bull is a brand that costs many billions of dollars above Checo and Max. It is a professional team that wants to win with its two drivers.”

Ahead of the Australian GP, team principal Christian Horner too claimed that both drivers have the freedom to push each other on track. Horner believes Perez has been one of the best teammates of the Dutchman.

They might battle each other for the title, but Sergio Perez claims there is more respect between himself and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen than the outside world believes 🤝⁠ pic.twitter.com/bXoJ7jELSq — Motorsport.com (@Motorsport) April 12, 2023

This Mexican agrees with the Red Bull boss’s statements. He believes the team wants the duo to finish 1-2 on Sunday, regardless of who is on the podium’s top step.

Checo’s father added, “There is no favouritism for anyone, they’re just rumours. Red Bull keeps its two top tigers together in one cage. If they weren’t at the same level, what’s going on wouldn’t be there.”

Checo is to remain in F1 for 10 more years, says his father

Sergio Perez claims there is a lot of respect between him and Max Verstappen. The 5-time GP winner considers the Dutchman one of the hardest drivers to beat. However, he knows with the current RB19. He will definitely remain closer to the defending champion.

Antonio Perez, too agreed with his son’s statements. He wishes for more drivers to compete against his son and Verstappen as the season proceeds.

Perez said, “Hopefully more teams and drivers will join the championship. The fight won’t just be between Checo and Max.” As of now, Red Bull has achieved wins in the three opening races this season.

Checo has remained in F1 for 11 years. He debuted in 2011 with Sauber and has raced for McLaren, Force India, Racing Point, and now Red Bull. Only after joining his current team has the Mexican become a regular on the podium.

Perez was axed from Racing Point ahead of the 2021 season. However, Red Bull snatched him and turned his F1 career over. His father praised his son’s journey so far and claims he will continue racing for another decade.

He said, “Checo is doing his job excellently well and will be in F1 for the next 10 years. After everything lost to what was found, we have a blessing, Checo no longer had a job two years ago and this new stage that Red Bull has opened for him.”

Verstappen leads the standings by 15 points ahead of Perez. However, with the next race in Baku, the Mexican’s street racing skills will give him an upper hand.