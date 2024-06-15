“Shame on Formula 1”: Rampant Exploitation Exposed by F1 Insider Amid Raging Debate on Young Drivers

Over the past several months, multiple junior Formula drivers have showcased immense promise. Liam Lawson and Oliver Bearman lead the way by having scored points in F1 as well. Despite showcasing their potential, many of these drivers are yet struggling to get an opportunity in F1. Due to the lack of opportunities, F1 expert Peter Windsor believes teams are exploiting them by often using several F2 champions for meaningless promotional events that are a waste of their time.

Windsor recently appeared on Cameron F1’s YouTube channel when he was asked if the likes of Daniel Ricciardo and Logan Sargeant still deserve an opportunity in Formula 1 because of the way they have underperformed. In reply, the former Ferrari manager said,

Windsor then pointed out how even recent F2 champions such as Theo Pourchaire and Felipe Drugovich have not managed to get a seat in F1 because of such reasons. The Australian journalist then explained that it particularly pained him to see Drugovich receive an extension of a reserve driver deal with Aston Martin, just to sit on the sidelines.

He referred to the same as “a complete waste of time” for Drugovich. “It’s so sad to see him just standing in the garage doing nothing,” Windsor explained. “Shame on Formula 1, every time they show one of these young guys in the garage, standing there in team uniform with a headset on, looking at the data.”, he stated.

The 72-year-old then concluded his remarks by stating that Oscar Piastri is perhaps the only driver who got lucky as McLaren discovered his talent when he was still competing in F2. However, for those talented drivers who are unable to receive a contract from one of the 10 F1 teams, Windsor seems to have a solution.

Peter Windsor suggests to have an F1B category for F2 graduates

During the same video, Windsor explained how F1 can have a new category altogether to prepare drivers to compete in F1. As things stand, the Australian journalist believes that F2 is not a good category for teams to evaluate drivers if they will be successful in F1, as the two categories have significant differences.

Hence, by having a newer category, where drivers can compete against each other using older F1 cars, Windsor believes teams will have a better idea of who they can sign. In this manner, he believes that some brilliant F2 drivers, who have won the championship in their category, will be noticed more closely and will be rewarded for their efforts.

In order to further add appeal for such a category, Windsor suggested that the races for this competition could take place in cities, which have a circuit but are not on F1’s calendar. While the 72-year-old’s suggestions are definitely worth considering, problems could arise pertaining to the logistics of it.

F1, the FIA, and the 10 teams already have a lot on their plate each season. Hence, working on organizing a new competition may not be logistically possible for any of them.