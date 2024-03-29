Sebastian Vettel Reacts to His Red Bull Family Crumble From Within: “Hope It Becomes Clear”

Sebastian Vettel spent his most successful days in F1 with Red Bull, winning four back-to-back world championships between 2010 and 2013. The German driver rose to legendary status with the Austrian outfit and has a special place for the team in his heart. The recent turmoil at Red Bull has thus cost him a lot of pain personally. Given the same, F1 Maximaal quoted the words of Vettel as he expressed his desire to see peace return to Red Bull.

Amid the series of controversies, Max Verstappen has become a pivotal figure. The first two races of the season saw him facing questions that had little to do with his driving on the track. Christian Horner stole the limelight in Bahrain, and Helmut Marko was the central figure during press conference in Jeddah. The questions regarding the reported civil war within the Red Bull bosses annoyed Verstappen and rumors of him considering an exit started getting stronger by the day.

Addressing the same, Vettel said:

“I know Christian [Horner] and Helmut Marko very well from my own time, but it is very difficult to have an opinion, because you don’t know what happened and what didn’t happen. In that respect, you would like to have a little more transparency, but I hope it will become clear over time.”

Vettel and Verstappen share a special relationship, and their Red Bull link is a primary reason behind it. In 2013, while driving for Red Bull, Vettel created the record of securing 9 consecutive wins in F1.

A decade later (in 2023) Verstappen not only matched the record, but broke it by winning 10 consecutive races. Congratulations and praises from the entire F1 community flooded the internet, but Vettel’s message stood out. Fast forward a few months and internally, the team seems to be in disarray despite such historic on-track achievements over the last few years. Vettel, being a part of Red Bull for so long, is hoping for peace to return to the Milton-Keynes-based outfit.

What is the current situation at Red Bull?

Industry sources of Independent.co.uk provided them with an update on Red Bull recently. They claim that the suspended female employee wants to work for the team once again. Hence, she is patiently waiting for the outcome of her appeal. Should it fail, the ex-Red Bull employee will seek help from the employment tribunal.

The unnamed employee is also yet to receive an update from the FIA over her complaints. She filed a complaint with the governing body of F1 about Christian Horner’s behavior and should the matter reach the doorstep of the employment tribunal, previously confidential information will immediately become public.

Initially, grievances against Horner were dropped, and the 50-year-old thought life would go back to normal. However, soon, evidence that was used in the investigation against him went public, alarming F1, FIA and the team principals who decided to call for more transparency. For now, Horner remains in charge, but the saga seems to be far from over.