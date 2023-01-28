Ferrari Team Principal Fred Vasseur Promises to ‘Fight Like Hell’ With Toto Wolff

Ferrari and former team principal Mattia Binotto parted ways at the end of the 2022 season. The Scuderia decided to name former Alfa Romeo/Sauber boss Fred Vasseur as his replacement and the Frenchman is gearing up for his first year in charge of the legendary Formula 1 team.

The expectation at Ferrari is simple. The management and fans want them to compete for & win the World Championship which has eluded them for 15 years now, and Vasseur insists that he is up for it. To achieve their goal, he is even ready to go to war with his friends in the paddock.

Chatting with Fred 🗣️ We sat down with our new Team Principal on how he settled down and what to expect for the 2023 season 👀#F1 pic.twitter.com/98TwFvOQ4s — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 28, 2023

Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff has been a good friend of his for a very long time. It is a relationship that Vasseur values, but he is also adamant that when it comes to making a choice, Ferrari will come first.

Fred Vasseur on why he values his relationship with Toto Wolff

Rivalries in F1 are not limited to just the drivers. More often than not, teams and team principals are at each others throats in situations that may benefit them. The most notable example of this is the rivalry between Wolff and Red Bull boss Christian Horner.

The two have developed strong animosity between them, especially since the controversial 2021 F1 season. This is why Vasseur feels that his good relationship with ‘close ally’ Wolff is very beneficial for F1 as they can see eye to eye on matters that concern the whole of F1. However, when it comes to his team’s success, Vasseur know what he has to do.

Toto Wolff has denied the rumors that Mercedes could supply Alfa Romeo with engines! Toto: “No the rumors are not true. I believe Alfa Romeo has a contract with Ferrari. We are supplying engines to four teams and are absolute on the limit.”#DutchGP #SkyGermany — tami. (@Vetteleclerc) September 3, 2021

“On this side, when the common interests of the teams, of F1, is to have a discussion, to find an agreement, it will be a huge advantage to have a good relationship,” said Vasseur as quoted by GP Fans.

“But then be sure I will fight like hell with Toto out on the track.”

Will Vasseur make Charles Leclerc no. 1 driver at Ferrari?

One of the biggest talking points about Ferrari’s 2022 season was the team’s hesitation in choosing a number one driver. Most fans felt that Charles Leclerc had done enough over the years to be given number one priority. Binotto meanwhile, insisted that both Leclerc and Carlos Sainz be treated equally.

This decision cost Ferrari a few race wins and podiums and hence they lost out on big points. Heading into the 2023 season, this is something Vasseur has to address. However, the 54-year-old too, is adamant that both of them will be given equal opportunities.