“Since then we have only heard lies from Schumahcers”– Michael Schumacher’s former manager reveals how Corrina Schumacher singled him out from his client’s life

Michael Schumacher’s former manager talks about how Corinna Schumacher ghosted him out of his client’s life since his accident.

In late 2013, Michael Schumacher suffered a horrific accident, which got him into a coma. The seven-time world champion escaped the coma, but he’s still a shadow of his past self.

Since that day, Schumacher hasn’t made a public appearance, and the F1 fraternity knows little about his health. Including his former manager Willi Weber. He accuses Schumacher’s wife, Corinna Schumacher, of ghosting him out of his client’s life.

Moreover, he also blames her for spreading lies about the health of the former F1 driver. He claims that it’s high time for Corinna to reveal the true situation of her husband.

“It was a huge pain for me,” Weber told La Gazzetta dello Sport. “I tried hundreds of times to contact Corinna, and she didn’t answer. I called Jean Todt to ask him if I should go to the hospital, and he told me to wait – it was too early.

“I called the next day, and no one answered. I didn’t expect behaviour like that, and I’m still angry about it,” he added. Only a handful of people have access to Schumacher, and media is strictly prohibited around their residence.

“They kept me out, telling me it’s too early, well now it’s too late. It’s been nine years. Maybe they should just say it the way it is. I could understand the situation initially as I always did everything I could for Michael to protect his private life.”

“But since then, we have only heard lies from them,” Weber, 80, added.

Michael Schumacher’s documentary gave fans needed closure

For almost a decade, Schumacher’s fans had no idea about the situation of the Ferrari legend. But in 2021, Netflix released a documentary showcasing unseen footage from Schumacher’s career days.

Michael Schumacher is a seven-time Formula 1 champion — with the support of his family, this new documentary uses rare interviews and previously unreleased footage to take a look at the man behind the wheel. Schumacher is now on Netflix pic.twitter.com/AEW1gMgmin — Netflix (@netflix) September 19, 2021

In that documentary, Corinna gave a picture of how her husband was doing. She said: “Everybody misses Michael, but Michael is here, different, but here,” Corinna explains in the film. “He still shows me how strong he is every day.”

